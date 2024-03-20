UK inflation has fallen to its lowest level for more than two years, but the cost of living remains high.





Inflation in the UK fell to 3.4% in February from 4% in January, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Inflation in Britain has fallen to its lowest level in almost two and a half years, slowing more than economists had expected, official data showed in February.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said consumer price index inflation was 3.4% in February, down from 4% in January and the lowest level since September 2021.

Most economists had expected inflation to hit 3.5% last month.

According to the report, by February 2024, food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 5.0% from 6.9% in January.

But food prices in the UK are almost 30% more expensive today than in September 2021, ITV News economics and business editor Joel Hills said.

The decline will raise hopes of a rate cut on Thursday as well. Policymakers are widely expected to keep interest rates at 5.25%, but the sharp decline in CPI is likely to further strengthen expectations that the Bank of England will be closer to a rate cut later this year.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: Inflation eased in February to its lowest level in almost two and a half years.

Food prices are the main reason for the decline. Compared to last year's large increase, prices have changed little this year, and price increases in restaurants and cafes have also slowed.

These declines were only partially offset by higher pump prices and further increases in lease costs.

Commenting on the new inflation figures, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “Today families will be able to breathe a sigh of relief that we are firmly on track to reduce our inflation target to 2%.”

“But what is most encouraging is that food inflation, which was almost 20% a year ago, is now just 5%. This shows that our plan to lower inflation is working.”

This sets the environment for a better economic situation where we can further advance our ambitions to boost growth and raise working wages by lowering national insurance while working to abolish double taxation on work. But only if we can do so without increasing borrowing or cutting. Funding for public services.

The Prime Minister would not comment on whether he could announce tax cuts before the election in his autumn statement.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said prices remained high despite the recent fall in inflation rates.

She said the situation for Tory workers had worsened after 14 years of turmoil and uncertainty.

Prices remain high, tax burdens are at their highest in 70 years and mortgage payments are rising.

Now Rishi Sunak is putting forward a reckless $46 billion unfunded tax plan to abolish national insurance, which would collapse the economy and risk re-running the disastrous Liz Truss experiment.

Britain cannot afford another five years of failed Conservative governments. It's time for change and it's time for Rishi Sunak to set an election date.

The ONS said there were still no signs that the Red Sea chaos following Houthi rebel attacks on cargo ships transiting the trade route would have an impact on consumer prices.

There were concerns that prices of clothing and goods, as well as food costs, could rise, especially in Asia.

The ONS said the impact on the Red Sea would show up first in trade data, but it said none of those figures showed up either.

