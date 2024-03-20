United States: Supreme Court opens door to chaos and abuse in Texas





(Austin, March 19, 2024) The U.S. Supreme Court's March 19, 2024 decision authorizing Texas State Police to arrest and deport people who Texas authorities say entered the states illegally -United States, while federal courts examine the constitutionality of these powers, has people fearing persecution. in immediate danger, Human Rights Watch said today.

It also gives disproportionate and excessive immigration powers to state and local law enforcement officials. The ruling allows the law to take effect while the legal challenge plays out in federal courts.

National governments have the right to regulate their borders as long as they respect international human rights and refugee law, said Bob Libal, a Texas consultant at Human Rights Watch. But letting Texas enforce its draconian system of criminalizing and returning asylum seekers is a recipe for chaos and abuse.

SB 4, the Texas law that the Supreme Court will review, allows state and local police to stop migrants entering Texas between official border crossings and charge them with either irregular entry, punishable by penalty of up to 1 year in prison, or illegal reentry, punishable by a prison sentence. within 2 to 20 years. The law allows the state to order the expulsion of migrants in lieu of criminal punishment, even if they have a claim for asylum out of fear of persecution or other serious harm if deported.

Returning asylum seekers to a place where they fear persecution or other serious harm violates U.S. federal law as well as U.S. obligations under international human rights and refugee law, said Human Rights Watch.

The new law applies across Texas and risks increasing racial profiling, clogging the state's courts and filling prisons. It also risks distracting police from their other public safety duties by forcing them to focus instead on arresting and prosecuting people seeking to reunite with their families, find protection or improve their lives. Civil rights groups and the U.S. federal government challenged the measure on constitutional grounds.

Another new Texas state law, which took effect in February, provides a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for those convicted of smuggling or running a stash house. Human Rights Watch found that the vast majority of the thousands of people detained for smuggling under existing Texas laws were young Texans, who often did nothing but drive people from border communities to other areas. from Texas. Nearly 80 percent of those arrested for illicit trafficking were U.S. citizens, with a median age of 26. Nearly 13 percent were 18 or 19 years old.

Another law passed in 2023 more than doubles funding to continue construction of the border wall, adding $1.54 billion to an existing grant of nearly $1.5 billion to build 40 miles of barriers along the 1,200-mile-long Texas-Mexico border.

The laws build on Gov. Greg Abbott's high-profile transportation of migrants to Democratic-run cities, as well as his Operation Lone Star. This discriminatory and abusive operation targets suspected migrants and others for arrest, prosecution and incarceration for state and criminal offenses, as well as for the construction of walls, buoy barriers and concertina barbed wire along the border.

Operation Lone Star turned into a nearly $12 billion, multi-layered government program of unnecessarily harsh laws that resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries among migrants and U.S. citizens, said Libal. Make no mistake: Operation Lone Star is putting lives at risk and recklessly wasting public resources.

Although there is no evidence that Operation Lone Star slowed migration, the program resulted in injuries and deaths, systematically violated the rights of migrants and U.S. citizens, and included attacks on freedoms of association and expression of groups providing basic aid in Texas. Said the watch.

Dangerous pursuits of vehicles suspected of containing migrants as part of Operation Lone Star led to crashes that killed at least 74 people and injured at least 189 others over a 29-month period, according to a report from Human Rights Watch published in November. Among the dead and injured were migrants and American citizens, as well as many bystanders.

Operation Lone Star has most likely empowered illicit actors who are taking advantage of heightened migrant fears and blocked or hindered people's opportunities to seek asylum in the United States, which is their right under U.S. law. Criminal cartels' profits increase when migrants attempt to enter the United States through isolated and deadly terrain.

Texas' SB 4 and all components of Operation Lone Star help criminal cartels increase their profits and coercive power over migrants and border communities, Libal said. The federal government should immediately cease all funding and collaboration with Operation Lone Star as long as Texas continues on this dangerous and deadly path.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/03/19/us-supreme-court-opens-door-chaos-abuse-texas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos