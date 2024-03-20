2024 Ferrari Prosangue | uk review





Very early spring is certainly an ideal time to test the Ferrari Purosangue and properly assess how useful non-SUV Ferraris actually are. Perhaps a ski trip is important. These will be how it can cruise, whether it has enough space, can handle mountain roads, whether the wheel control is adequate, and whether it can get 20 mpg. Unfortunately, that adventure would have to wait another year. Or maybe it will have another life if you ski. After spending much more time overseas, this UK review is culled from a quick blast around the roads near the Goodwood circuit. So it wasn't comprehensive. But there was no doubt that it was memorable.

Wherever you are, you'll have the opportunity to drive it for as long as possible because the how, what, why and when don't really matter when a Ferrari-built V12 is involved. Harry was lucky that I agreed to stop so he could take some pictures. For as sublime as the V8 and new V6 are, there's something otherworldly about the red car with its yellow prancing horse badge and twelve cylinders on the front. Or in this case, it hit right into the bulkhead. The excitement never dulls. It's as addictive as a road car.

So 6.5 will dominate in any situation. But on days when I'm driving a 4-cylinder turbo and a very large EV, I feel downright arrogant. While climbing the mountain on an unforgettable launch path, there were suspicions that the Purosangue was hampered by a lack of twin-turbo thudding torque offered by some rivals. On smaller, narrower, more familiar roads I don't notice any problems at all. Ferraris are insanely fast even when presented with the briefest window of opportunity. And if that's not quick enough, the eight-speed DCT downshifts before you even have time to think about it. Any compromises around should be worth having the opportunity to experience everything this engine can do.

It can balk and protest like many large-capacity engines in modern cars, barely ticking and the mechanical action of the gearbox is imperceptible. Not only can you do your everyday Ferrari without any drama, but it's also very easy to drive. And on the flip side, when it comes to pure thrills, it's virtually unrivaled. It never seems happier than when charging at 8,000 rpm. It's plenty strong at mid-range and gets truly harsh as the shift light gets brighter. Of course the sound is amazing. It tends to be both malevolent and melodic, as only the Ferrari V12 is. Other similar cars can blend in just as inconspicuously, but given the opportunity to prove it, nothing is more exciting. The only reason I don't think it's completely peerless is because the Lamborghini Revueltos V12 exists. Among four-door cars, nothing compares to its sensory appeal. Turbo V8s are not in the same league.

The manufacturer may have made excuses for not investing much in how the Purosangue powered its engine. It's already one of our USPs. But perhaps the manufacturer's greatest achievement is that it truly feels like a Ferrari when you drive it. Despite the lack of a V12, there are brand features that identify a Maranello supercar: from the light yet perfectly geared steering to the sturdy brake pedal, from the deft damping to the best driver assistance. The Sport of the chassis developed by Multimatic may have a slightly uncomfortable ride on B-roads, but it's quite good for a heavier vehicle with 22-inch wheels. So it's likely to be a fast A road setup. Otherwise, comfort will suffice, and anyone familiar with recent Ferraris will feel right at home in the Purosangue.

What's even more impressive is that the front end is responsive and precise to any input, completely unencumbered by the implicit requirement that it take its time powering such a large engine or wheels. Very quickly, you start to believe that it can be positioned on the road with pinpoint accuracy. It's an incredible feeling of confidence to be able to drive such a large and expensive car in such a short amount of time. Obviously you won't experience any lag when using the throttle. Only your sense of self-preservation can contain the ensuing tsunami.

As with much lighter mid-engine cars, the way the Prosangue communicates (and helps) within and outside its limits must be experienced to be believed. For a company that discovered the benefits of four drive wheels quite late in life, it has become an undisputed master of the game. On wet roads this means the Purosangue is more approachable and (slightly) less scary than a two-wheel drive V12, and it offers a more immersive experience than the old FF/GTC4 thanks to how sharply it steers and deftly operates. Manage the mass and the V12 (yes, really) sounds better than ever.

In short, it's awesome. And the more you drive the Purosangue, the easier it becomes to be convinced of Ferraris' lofty claim that it's not what everyone says it is and that it really has no rivals. The price somehow warrants its unique status (perhaps there's too much confidence to attach to a brief revisit), but it actually helps make the Uruses and DBXs of this world feel a little dull. Both are very impressive, but the Ferrari is the only car that feels like a true supercar in the way it goes about its business. And the same goes for the Maranello Supercar. One minute it was a pulse-pounding and slightly menacing V12 monster, the next a compliant and docile family cross. What makes the prosange seem to belong to one class is a remarkable duality, not mentioned elsewhere, but never to this extent.

Like you'd expect a 400k Ferrari, right? But after the mixed reception it initially received, plus the skepticism that clearly greeted the supercar manufacturer's intentions to do something different, the Purosangue's achievement appears to be much greater than the sum of its incredible parts. Anything with a mid-engine and rear drive capable of more than 800 horsepower will always look bursting with life. But a two-ton, four-wheel-drive behemoth isn't preordained to be this epic. that. All we can hope for now is depreciation consistent with its existing V12 predecessor. Oh, and you can go much further. Maybe in summer.

Specifications | 2023 Ferrari Purebred

Engine: 6,496cc, V12Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, 4-wheel drive Horsepower (hp): 725@7,750rpmTorque (lb ft): 528@6,250rpm0-62mph: 3.4 secondsTop speed: 193mphWeight: 2,033kg( Frightened, with light options, 2,100kg wet)MPG: 16.3CO2: 393g/kmPrice: 313,120

Navigation leftNavigation right

1 / 10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pistonheads.com/news/ph-driven/2024-ferrari-purosangue–uk-review/48330 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos