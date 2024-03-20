The United States is no longer among the 20 happiest countries. If you're young, you probably know why.





Happiness is a relative concept, but an annual index that tracks it in countries around the world finds that overall well-being in the United States and some Western European countries is declining because young people feel less less happy.

The United States, in particular, fell out of the top 20 for the first time, falling to 23rd from 15th last year, due to a sharp decline in the well-being of Americans under 30. the top 10 for those over 60, but for those under 30 it ranks 62nd, bringing down the overall score.

The report tracks trends in well-being rather than causes, but one of the report's authors told NBC News that myriad factors, including economic inequality between generations in the United States, are likely to be responsible for the low level of happiness in the United States. youth.

This sets the United States, as well as a handful of other countries, such as Canada, Germany and France, apart. The report reveals that in many parts of the world, young people are still happier than old people.

The findings, announced Wednesday on the United Nations' International Day of Happiness, are part of the World Happiness Report, which has tracked assessments of well-being around the world for more than a decade. It is based on data collected by research firm Gallup and analysis by wellbeing academics led by the University of Oxford in the UK.

People smile in the rain at a music festival in Helsinki, Finland, the happiest country in the world. Vesa Moilanen/Sipa USA via Reuters File

For the first time this year, the report gives separate rankings by age group, which in many cases differ significantly from the overall happiness rankings of different nations. The report reveals that Lithuania tops the list for people under 30, while Denmark is the happiest country in the world for people aged 60 and over.

We have seen in recent years, from scattered data sources, that the well-being of children and young people, particularly in the United States, has seen a decline, said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, professor of economics and behavioral sciences at Oxford. one of the authors of the report. This pushed us for the first time to actually slice the data based on these age categories, which we don't normally do.

The finding that in many, but not all, parts of the world, young people are consistently happier than old people is consistent with the long-standing paradigm that people are happiest in their younger years.

To my surprise, the fall in youth well-being in the United States and North America, and to a lesser extent in Western Europe and Britain, actually explains why the United States, Canada and United Kingdom are increasingly in difficulty. general population rankings, De Neve said. That really explains it, because it's not the case for people who are middle-aged or over 60 years old. On the contrary, the 60s above the United States would be 10th.

In the United States, the well-being of people under 30 falls below that of the Dominican Republic and is comparable to countries such as Malaysia and Russia. Canada's unhappy youth ranks 58th, four places above the United States

When it comes to the decline in youth happiness in the United States, De Neve said there isn't a single smoking gun, but it's likely due to a combination of many factors ranging from political polarization to from excessive use of social media to uncertainty about the future and growth. economic inequalities between generations, with those under 30 having difficulty getting onto the property ladder.

It's a very complex time for young people, with a lot of pressures and a lot of demands on their attention, he added.

Meanwhile, the report also reveals that in Central and Eastern European countries, young people are much happier than older people. But these countries also saw the largest increases in happiness across all ages. According to De Neve, this is one of the most important ideas that could be an important learning point.

I think we can try to understand why the United States is falling in terms of well-being and mental health, but we should also try to learn from what, for example, Lithuania is doing well, he said. -he declares.

The ranking is based on self-assessments of people in more than 140 countries, in which they rate their lives on a scale of zero to 10, with the best possible life for them being 10. Among the predictors of people's happiness, it There is not only economic well-being, the report says, but also other factors, including freedom, life expectancy and social support.

This year, Finland remains at the top of the list, followed by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. The lowest happiness scores were recorded in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

The Scandinavian countries' consistently high performance is likely due to a high sense of contentment and a high level of trust in society, De Neve said.

They are obviously rich nations,” he added. But beyond the high gross domestic product per capita, he added, wealth is also distributed equally, they are among the most egalitarian, so that everyone benefits from the wealth that also underpins a welfare state, which provides psychological stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/us-no-longer-one-20-happiest-countries-re-young-probably-know-rcna144199 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos