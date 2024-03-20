Who is behind the pro-Palestinian protests in the United States?





Jewish Voice for Peace has organized hundreds of protests across the country with tens of thousands of participants since the invasion of Gaza. Although his events are generally peaceful, he has been criticized for some actions, including inviting terrorist Rasmea Odeh to speak at a national event in 2017.

Odeh's supporters claim that Israel tortured her into false confessions. Odeh was a founding member of the Chicago chapter of the Palestinian Community Network USA before U.S. authorities expelled him in 2017 for failing to disclose a terrorism conviction in Israel.

Stefanie Fox, executive director of Jewish Voice for Peaces, said people need to think critically about the U.S. government's history of applying the word terrorism to specific communities. International law recognizes the right of occupied peoples to resist their oppression, including through the use of force within clear parameters that always protect civilians in conflict, Fox said.

In 2020, Zoom, Facebook and YouTube disrupted an online event featuring Leila Khaled, a Palestinian activist who spent time in prison for hijacking planes. In a statement condemning the censorship, Jewish Voice for Peace called her an icon of Palestinian resistance and lambasted the tech companies.

According to congressional testimony, public statements and interviews, current and former government officials in the United States, Europe, Israel and Canada say that some leaders of the pro-Palestinian protest movement promote the rhetoric of Hamas or Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP. They also claim that some groups work with members of the PFLP. The State Department has designated both groups as terrorist organizations.

During and after the October 7 attacks, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 taken hostage, the PFLP's military wing, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, claimed on Telegram that it had participated in the carnage . He urged other Palestinians to join him. Federal investigators in Washington, D.C., said they do not dispute the PFLP's claim that it participated in the attack.

Jonathan Schanzer, a former Treasury Department official, called for a more aggressive investigation into links between pro-Palestinian groups in the United States and terrorist organizations during his testimony before Congress in November.

Individuals who previously worked for Hamas charities are now a driving force behind the large pro-Hamas protests taking place in major cities across America, said Schanzer, who is now senior vice president of the Foundation for defense of democracies.

Schanzer cited Hatem Bazian, a longtime professor at the University of California, Berkeley, as an example. Bazian founded the national chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to focus on campus activism, and he later launched American Muslims for Palestine. Both groups are advocating for the U.S. government to end its support for Israel.

Hatem Bazian, president of American Muslims for Palestine, speaks during a news conference to launch an ad campaign criticizing Israel and U.S. support in New York March 26, 2013. Mike Seger/Reuters

Schanzer argued that Bazian and his organizations are part of a network that provides training, discussion topics, materials and financial support to students who intimidate and threaten Jewish and pro-Israel students on college campuses.

The attorney general's office in Virginia, where American Muslims for Palestine is headquartered, also opened an investigation into the group after an Israeli-American family accused it of potentially using funds to benefit terrorist organizations.

The attorney general's office said it could not comment on an open investigation. Bazian said the allegations from Capitol Hill and Virginia were false.

You are guilty because you passed someone eating shawarma, who has connections to someone who lives in Gaza, who knows someone who might be a member of Hamas, Bazian said. That's basically where we are.

Samidoun

Officials concerned about hidden ties to terrorist groups point the finger at a little-known international organization called Samidoun, the Arabic word for steadfast.

On its website, the Canadian-registered non-profit group describes itself as an international network of organizers and activists working to build solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in their fight for freedom.

But the Israeli government and several think tanks in Europe and Israel say Samidoun's leadership is made up of current and former PFLP members. Germany banned Samidoun weeks after the October 7 attacks, arguing that Samidoun members had praised and supported Hamas during street protests.

The Israeli government declared Samidoun a terrorist organization in 2021. They support terrorism and want to gain public support for terrorism, said Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of the Israeli army's military intelligence research division .

The group's international coordinator, New Jersey native Charlotte Kates, is listed as one of three directors listed on Samidoun's nonprofit registration in Canada. She did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Other members of Samidoun management in Canada and Europe did not respond either.

But Samidoun does not hide his activities. In a February 27 YouTube video in which Kates is featured alongside Dr. Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, Kates described the October 7 attacks as a heroic operation. In another YouTube webinar in February, she spoke with activists in New York. and explained why his organization does not distance itself from Hamas or other groups considered terrorist by the United States and Israel.

What we see here is an alliance, an alliance of forces working together for a different future for the region, free of American imperialism and free of Zionist colonialism, Kates told viewers. And these resistance forces are currently on the front lines defending humanity.

Kiswani, the New York-based activist, was featured in a 2020 Samidoun YouTube video in which she said Zionists flooded her law school administration with emails claiming she was anti-Semitic. School officials cleared her of any wrongdoing.

Since October 7, Samidoun has co-sponsored or co-organized at least three protests led by Within Our Lifetime and another group called the Palestinian Youth Movement, according to online flyers posted by the two organizations. Samidoun compiled a lot of history, things that we use in the movement to talk about Palestinian prisoners, and so we respect and appreciate them for this work, Kiswani said.

Active campaigns are being conducted in Canada and the European Union to ban Samidoun and classify it as a terrorist organization. I am neither Jewish nor Palestinian; I'm not interested, said Leo Housakos, a member of the Canadian Senate, who pushed his government to close Samidoun and expel its leaders. I strongly feel a sense of security.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to say whether the agency was investigating Samidoun. The FBI also declined to comment.

Protected speech

Civil rights experts have said that in the United States, unlike countries with stricter hate speech laws, activist groups such as Samidoun can express their opinions more freely, provided they do not work not directly with designated terrorist groups.

Even if you literally and unambiguously held pro-Hamas views in favor of all their tactics, [it] is protected as long as the speaker does not coordinate with Hamas itself, said Ahilan Arulanantham, a UCLA law professor who has represented detained immigrants and Muslim Americans in rights cases three times since 2016. civic before the Supreme Court.

Federal officials say fine lines separate protected speech, hate speech and incitement. Federal prosecutors can prosecute speeches if they rise to the level of clear threats of violence when specifically stated and violent actions are planned. Hate speech alone is not enough to consider a person or organization a terrorist.

Unlike many of our foreign partners, the United States, under the First Amendment, cannot designate organizations based solely on hate speech, Vincent Picard, a spokesman for the Office of Anti-Hate Speech, said by email. State Department Terrorism. The Secretary of State must determine that it is a foreign organization engaged in terrorist activities that threaten the security of U.S. persons.

While governments may not have the power to shut down most of these groups, private industry has more room to maneuver, as last month's removal of Within Our Lifetimes accounts showed by Instagram. A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, said the group violated community guidelines, which included the platform's policy regarding dangerous organizations and individuals.

Meta chooses to implement this during a genocide, Kiswani said.

