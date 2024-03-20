



Greggs stores across the UK have closed due to technical issues preventing payments from being accepted.

A statement from the bakery chain said: We're currently having trouble accepting payments in our store. Added: We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson has since confirmed that the issue has been resolved and most affected stores can now accept card and cash payments again. It's unclear how many stores have been affected, with several remaining open but only accepting cash payments.

This is the latest IT glitch to affect major chains in recent days after Sainsburys and Tesco faced technical problems on Saturday.

Last Friday, McDonald's customers were also turned away from fast food restaurants around the world, including in the UK. This comes after the chain was similarly hit by IT issues.

Frustrated customers have taken to social media to vent their disappointment about leaving empty-handed after their card payments were declined.

Posted by X (formerly Twitter): Greggs Cash only this morning! I'm sitting here drinking my coffee and watching as almost everyone else has to leave.

Another tweet: Why are all the stores in Newcastle city center closed? Other store closures were also reported in Manchester, Cardiff and Westminster.

Another person posted a photo of a sign on social media that said, 'Store will be opening late due to technical issues.' You can order via click and collect or Uber Eats. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

One store in London posted a temporary sign on its door telling customers: We are currently unable to accept cash or card payments due to a problem with our farmland.

The direction of the Ludgate Hill shop sign reads: Oh Crumbs!

Ridiculing the situation, Iceland manager Richard Walker tweeted: “Roll-ups, (sausage) roll-ups: still available in Iceland!.”

The supermarket, which specializes in frozen products, sells a range of Greggs items including steak bakes, vegan sausage rolls and bacon and cheese wraps.

Sainsburys customers have expressed frustration after thousands were left without their food orders after a software issue affected contactless payments over the weekend.

Technical glitches have also affected our ability to fulfill most online deliveries, with many Tesco deliveries also failing to reach their destination due to technical glitches.

McDonald's has apologized to customers after they were unable to order food from stores across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The company blamed the issue on a technology outage and stressed it was not related to cybersecurity issues.

Commenting on the list of IT challenges facing large UK chains, consumer expert Harry Wallop told X: I am *not* a conspiracy theorist. However, it seems a bit suspicious that McDonalds, Sainsburys, Tesco and now Greggs have all experienced serious payments/IT issues within a week.

