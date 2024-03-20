As EV sales slow, U.S. eases plans for tougher emissions standards





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration is expected to announce new auto emissions standards this week that will relax proposed limits on tailpipes for three years, but ultimately reach the same strict standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency 'environment.

The changes come as sales of zero-tailpipe emissions electric vehicles, needed to meet the standards, have started to slow. The auto industry cited weaker sales growth in opposing the EPA's preferred standards unveiled last April as part of the most ambitious plan ever to reduce passenger vehicle emissions that contribute to global warming. the planet.

The EPA suggested that, under its preferred alternative, the industry could meet the limits if 67% of new vehicle sales were electric by 2032.

But during a public comment period on the standards for 2027 to 2032, the auto industry called the criteria unachievable, with sales of electric vehicles slowing as consumers worry about cost, range and the lack of charging stations accessible to the public.

Three people with knowledge of the standards say the Biden EPA will choose an alternative that slows implementation from 2027 to 2029, but speeds up to reach the EPA's preferred level from 2030 to 2032. The alternative will have other changes not specified that will help the automotive industry. meet standards, one of the people said.

The people, two from the auto industry and one from the government, did not want to be identified because the new standards have not been made public by the EPA.

The changes appear aimed at responding to strong industry opposition to the accelerated rise of electric vehicles, as well as public reluctance to fully embrace the new technology. There is also a legitimate threat of legal challenges in conservative courts.

The Supreme Court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, has increasingly restricted the powers of federal agencies, including the EPA, in recent years. Justices have limited the EPA's power to combat air and water pollution, including a landmark 2022 ruling that limited the EPA's power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants electricity that contributes to global warming.

Biden has made tackling climate change a hallmark of his presidency and seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles, which are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

At the same time, Biden needs the cooperation of the auto industry and the political support of autoworkers, a key political voting bloc. The United Auto Workers union, which supported Biden, said it supports the transition to electric vehicles, but wants to ensure jobs are preserved and the industry pays top wages to workers who build the electric vehicles and batteries.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that White House officials have no concerns about the EPA rule, which could be announced as early as Wednesday.

We know with these kinds of things, it takes time,” she told reporters on Air Force One as Biden flew to Nevada. But we were still going to stay committed to our (climate) goals.

Generally speaking, environmental groups have been optimistic about the EPA's new plan.

Manish Bapna, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, told reporters last week that he expects the rule to significantly reduce carbon emissions from cars and light trucks, which cause a fifth of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Based on what we're hearing, there's no reason to doubt that climate rules for cars and light trucks will reduce well over 90% of carbon pollution from new cars, SUVs and vans over the next few years. decades, Bapna said. . It is enormous.

Between 2027 and 2055, the EPA rule will prevent more than 7 billion tons of climate-destroying carbon emissions. That's more than the nation generates in a year. This is absolutely essential, real and concrete progress, Bapna said.

The EPA's clean car standards will put its foot to the metal as the United States strives to achieve cleaner, healthier air for all, said Amanda Leland, executive director of Environmental Defense Fund, another environmental group.

Strong clean car standards help deliver cleaner air and a safer climate, thousands of dollars in savings for our families and hundreds of thousands of new jobs in American manufacturing, Leland said.

Luke Tonachel, an automotive expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the new clean car standards will encourage the auto industry to continue investing, as it is already beginning to do, over the long term in vehicles. electric and zero-emission vehicles. The rule will also send a signal to infrastructure providers and utilities to continue expanding charging infrastructure, he said.

But Dan Becker of the Center for Biological Diversity said he fears loopholes could allow the industry to continue selling gas burners. He also worries the industry will do little during the first three years of implementing the standards, which could be rolled back if Donald Trump is elected president.

Ultimately, the administration is bowing to pressure from big oil companies, automakers and dealerships to block progress on electric vehicles and now allow more pollution from cars, Becker said.

At a Detroit-area rally in September, Trump insisted that Biden's embrace of electric vehicles, a key part of his clean energy agenda, would ultimately lead to job losses.

Republicans and some industry players said the rule would require 67% of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2032, forcing people to buy cars, trucks and SUVs they aren't yet ready to accept.

But EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the new rule is a performance standard that leaves it up to industry to find solutions.

Electric vehicle sales in the United States increased 47% last year to a record 1.19 million, with EV market share increasing from 5.8% in 2022 to 7.6%. But growth in electric vehicle sales slowed toward the end of the year. In December, they increased by 34%.

The Alliance for Auto Innovation, a large industry trade group, said in a press release that the ramp-up to 67% initially proposed by the EPA was too fast for the industry to achieve. . The EPA's pace of electric vehicle adoption is faster than President Joe Biden's goal that electric vehicles will account for half of new vehicle sales in the United States by 2030, the group said.

Where we are (or not) in 2032 is unclear at this point, the group said. But moderating the pace of EV adoption in 2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030 would be the right move, as it prioritizes more reasonable and achievable electrification goals over the next (very critical) years.

The EPA's preferred standards would increase carbon dioxide emissions from 186 grams per mile in 2026 to 82 in 2032, a 56% reduction. Limits would reach 111 grams per mile by 2029.

But under the alternative that environmental groups expect the EPA to adopt, the standards would be relaxed over the first three years, reaching 132 grams by 2029 but still reaching 82 grams in 2032.

AP Auto writer Tom Krisher reported from Detroit. AP reporter Seung Min Kim on Air Force One contributed to this story.

This story has been updated to correct grams per mile of carbon dioxide reduction under the EPA's proposed standards and an alternative the agency is expected to announce this week. He also corrected that the NRDC chairman said the EPA rule would avoid 7 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions over 28 years, not 70 billion tons.

