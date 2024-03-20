No alternative to Rafah invasion, says Netanyahu, as rift with US widens





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed President Biden's opposition to a planned ground invasion of the southern Gaza town of Rafah, saying his government would continue its efforts despite calls for restraint from the United States. United and their main allies.

Mr. Netanyahu made the remarks to Israeli lawmakers a day after speaking by telephone with Mr. Biden, who reiterated his stance against an offensive on Rafah, arguing that it could be disastrous for the population and that Israel had other means of achieving its objective. to defeat Hamas.

At the president's request, Mr. Netanyahu agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to hear American concerns and discuss Rafah, but a day later he insisted there was no no alternative. Sending troops to the city is necessary, Mr. Netanyahu said on Tuesday, to eliminate Hamas battalions in the city.

I have made it as clear as possible to the president that we are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and that there is no way to achieve this without a ground incursion, Mr. Netanyahu said .

The Israeli leader acknowledged the dispute with the Biden administration and said Israel was engaged in a dual campaign, one military and the other diplomatic.

The diplomatic struggle gives us the time and resources to achieve the full results of the war, he said.

A US State Department spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said of Mr Netanyahu's comments: “We are in a very different situation and have a different point of view.” The administration believes there are alternative approaches that would target key Hamas elements, he said, and do so without a major ground operation in Rafah.

Increasingly isolated abroad and unpopular at home, Mr. Netanyahu is trying to maintain American support while maintaining a divided governing coalition with ultranationalist hardliners who oppose any softening of the approach. Israeli policy towards Gaza. Despite his resolute speech Tuesday, it may not be clear until U.S. and Israeli teams meet next week to discuss Rafah.

The Israeli military campaign has killed more than 31,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to the territory's health officials, and the prospect of a military incursion into Rafah, where more than a million civilians are sheltering, has sparked concern over the growing number of civilians captured in the Gaza Strip. crossfire.

Fleeing Israeli attacks has become a dark cycle for Gaza civilians. Israeli evacuation orders have prompted more than a million people to move from one destination to another since October, each time packing their belongings and seeking a transport vehicle, cart or on foot to escape the strikes air and ground fighting between Israel and Hamas.

After following evacuation orders, civilians often found themselves in new locations, either embroiled in fighting, subject to airstrikes, or without adequate food, water, shelter, sanitation, and other essentials. Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden's national security adviser, said Monday that Israel had not presented any plans to ensure that people fleeing an offensive against Rafah would have a safe place to go.

That would lead to more civilian deaths and worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, Mr. Sullivan told reporters, describing the president's argument to Mr. Netanyahu.

A panel of experts convened by the United Nations warned on Monday that food shortages were so severe that famine was imminent and the enclave was on the verge of a major acceleration in deaths and malnutrition.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Trk on Tuesday blamed Israel for what he called an entirely preventable famine disaster unfolding in Gaza.

The famine and famine situation is the result of Israel's extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commercial goods, the displacement of most of the population, as well as the destruction of “crucial civilian infrastructure,” Trk said in a statement. statement.

Israel has pushed back against criticism that it is restricting the entry of aid into Gaza, emphasizing its support for several recent initiatives, including efforts to deliver supplies by air and sea that humanitarian groups say are far less efficient than the road. Israel also accuses Hamas of diverting aid and using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

As the United Nations again calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, diplomatic talks continued this week in Doha, Qatar. David Barnea, the head of Israel's foreign intelligence agency Mossad, who is the head of the country's delegation to the ceasefire negotiations, left the negotiations in Doha on Tuesday.

Israeli media reported that other members of the Israeli negotiating team remained behind, and a spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, Majed al-Ansari, said Tuesday that Qatar remained cautiously optimistic as that the technical teams continued to discuss the details of a potential agreement.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is also returning to the region this week, his sixth trip since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7. Speaking to reporters during a stop in the Philippines on Tuesday, Blinken said his discussions would focus on post-war plans for Gaza and the broader Middle East, including a potential deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel and would lay the foundations for a possible agreement. creation of a Palestinian state.

He plans stopovers in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. There was no mention of a visit to Israel.

The United States has expressed growing concern over civilian deaths in Gaza, but Mr. Netanyahu insisted on Tuesday that he and Mr. Biden remained on the same page on the war's main goals.

We are having a debate with the Americans about the need to enter Rafah, not about the need to eliminate Hamas, but about the need to enter Rafah, he told lawmakers.

He said that out of respect for the president, he had agreed to send a team to Washington so that American officials could present their ideas to us, particularly on the humanitarian level.

The Biden administration has repeatedly warned Israel against sending ground troops to Rafah without a plan to keep Palestinians out of harm's way, provide them with basic services and enable increased delivery of aid, including Much of it enters through the Rafah border post with Egypt.

In northern Gaza, fighting continued on Tuesday around the territory's largest hospital, Al-Shifa. The Israeli army said its troops were continuing specific operations in the vast complex. He said he killed dozens of militants, although his version of the fighting could not be independently verified.

Gaza's health ministry condemned the raid, calling it a crime against health institutions, and humanitarian organizations expressed concern over the situation at the compound. The hospital and surrounding area housed 30,000 patients, medical staff and displaced civilians.

Israel said the hospital complex also served as Hamas' secret military command center, describing it as one of many examples of civilian facilities Hamas uses to protect its activities. Hospital administrators denied the claim.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media Monday that the Israeli raid put health workers, patients and civilians at risk.

Hospitals should never be battlefields, he said.

Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Nick Cumming-Bruce, Aaron Boxerman and Gabby Sobelman.

