The United States is ready to deploy troops to Haiti if necessary





The United States is prepared to deploy troops to Haiti as part of a multinational effort if the crisis in the country worsens, although officials are not actively considering such a move, according to the U.S. military commander for Haiti. Latin America and the Caribbean.

We do not rule out that U.S. troops could be involved in an international effort in Haiti, Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, said during an event Tuesday at the Atlantic Council. We are ready if asked by our Department of State and Department of Defense, Richardson added, noting that she does not envision a uniquely American solution to the deteriorating situation.

The generals' comments underscore the scale of Haiti's current crisis, in which the government has all but collapsed in the face of armed groups who now prevent Ariel Henry, the country's internationally recognized leader, from returning from a trip to the stranger. Pentagon officials are now considering using Guantanamo Bay to detain Haitian refugees if the situation deteriorates further.

Henry, who took over the de facto presidency after the assassination of Jovenel Mose in 2021, said recently that he would resign and cede power to a transitional council made up of key actors from Haitian civil society and political groups. There is, however, a controversial condition: Participants in the foreign-backed council must approve international intervention to restore security to Haiti.

A dueling transition effort, led by Guy Philippe, a paramilitary leader turned avowed revolutionary, has rejected the prospect of foreign intervention but is unlikely to win support from Western leaders.

While U.S. officials continue to emphasize their support for a Kenyan-led (but U.S.-funded) United Nations intervention, they have carefully avoided suggesting that U.S. troops could be directly involved in military operations in the country. The Pentagon's only recent operation in the country was a mission last week to airlift U.S. embassy personnel out of Haiti.

Washington's concerns about direct intervention are partly due to the long history of U.S. interference in Haitian politics, including a decades-long U.S. occupation in the early 1900s and alleged U.S. interference in several recent Haitian elections. Many in Haiti view the United States as partially responsible for the current crisis because of American support for Henry and other Haitian leaders who crushed protests and steered the country toward authoritarian rule.

But the UN mission encountered its share of pitfalls, with Kenyan courts blocking the country's participation in the intervention on constitutional grounds. In fact, Henry only left the country to sign a revised agreement with Kenyan officials before learning he would not be able to return home. If the U.N. intervention comes to fruition, U.S. troops will provide logistical and sustainment support to Kenya's operations, according to Richardson.

Other obstacles also stand in the way of the Kenyan operation, according to Jake Johnston, a senior research associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR). Even if Kenyan courts approve the operation, Johnston says it is unclear how Kenyan forces could even land in Port-au-Prince given the level of insecurity. And the level of violence required to defeat gangs by force would risk causing ridiculously high harm to civilians in populated areas.

With the Kenyan-led mission hanging in the balance, the situation continues to deteriorate. The idea of ​​foreign troops essentially serves as an excuse for doing nothing to address the situation on the ground, Johnston said. For a year and a half we've been debating how this is going to happen, who's going to fund it, who's going to run it, what they're going to do.

While the government continues to operate on a limited basis, local armed groups control large areas of the capital and street violence has forced many Haitians to flee their homes. Food insecurity has also tripled since 2016, giving Haiti one of the highest levels of hunger in the world, according to the World Food Program.

Haiti watchers blame the crisis on years of corruption and poor governance, as well as lax policies toward armed groups based in poor neighborhoods. These paramilitary groups have had a difficult relationship with Haitian authorities, although their interests have sometimes aligned, as was the case in 2018 when armed groups intervened to disperse anti-government protests.

The current crisis began last month when disparate paramilitary groups said they had joined forces to oust Henry. It is unclear whether the groups have enough in common to remain united in their anti-government efforts; the gangs led a similar effort last year that failed after a few weeks, according to Johnston.

The best path forward for foreign officials today is to allow Haitians to resolve the crisis with minimal foreign influence, Johnston says. Much of this crisis is the result of American foreign policy, which supported Henry despite all indications that it was going to blow up in their faces, he said. You cannot impose government from an external source or power. This won't work in the long run, even if we want it to.

We may not like what happens in a local process, Johnston added, but it's not really up to us to make that choice.

