US semiconductor jobs are making a comeback | CEA





After two decades of declining or stagnant job demand in the U.S. semiconductor industry, U.S. semiconductor manufacturing job creation is growing again. This blog describes recent employment trends in semiconductor manufacturing and how funding and incentives created by CHIPS and President Biden's Science Act are likely to spur continued growth in the sector.

Recent Hiring Trends

America invented the semiconductor. But in the 2000s and early 2010s, many semiconductor companies closed their U.S. factories and shifted production to lower-cost countries overseas. Between 2002 and 2009, semiconductor manufacturing lost an average of 13,400 jobs per year, and in 2009, employment in this sector in the United States was lower than in the early 1990s, before the computer boom. personal.[1] Employment in the sector reached its lowest level in the 2010s, remaining between 180,000 and 190,000 jobs throughout the decade. In recent years, U.S.-based semiconductor producers have tended to specialize in manufacturing processes for so-called legacy or mature node chips used in automobiles and consumer electronics, while manufacturing of most advanced logic chips have been concentrated in only a few companies. and manufactured abroad.

Unlike many other industries, semiconductor manufacturers did not implement mass layoffs at the start of the pandemic, likely because semiconductor manufacturing is carried out in a sterile environment and demand for electronic products has intensified during the pandemic. U.S. hiring increased in 2021 and 2022 during the global chip shortage, as legacy U.S. semiconductor producers ramped up hiring at existing U.S. facilities.[2] This hiring coincided with the passage of President Biden's CHIPS and Science Act in 2022, encouraging companies to invest in semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, so that America can have a chain of domestic semiconductor supply more resilient. Since 2021, employment in the semiconductor sector has grown by an average of 4.3% per year to reach more than 203,000 workers in 2023. Between 2022: Q2 and 2023: Q3, the longest available data period Recently, semiconductor manufacturers have created about 6,000 jobs.[3] Since the start of 2023, the shortage of traditional semiconductors has eased significantly, but employment in their manufacturing has not declined accordingly. One reason is that the ubiquity of these older chips in personal electronics and vehicles means there will be continued demand; another might be the incentives provided to date under the CHIPS and Science Act.

The jobs created at these facilities are generally high quality and well paid. Median annual salary in the semiconductor and other electronic components manufacturing industry[4] exceed those of the entire manufacturing sector and several other comparable sectors, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (Figure 2). Notably, the median salary for these jobs is nearly double that of retail jobs.

Future hiring

As the U.S. government's unprecedented investment in semiconductor manufacturing capacity comes to fruition, hiring is expected to be strong in the years to come. The CHIPS and Science Act provides $39 billion in direct incentives for investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Federal incentives aim to support investments across the semiconductor ecosystem. Since 2022, the industry has announced more than $200 billion in manufacturing investments in categories such as specialized analog chips used throughout the economy, large-scale clusters for cutting-edge logic chips that power the AI ​​boom and the latest smartphones, and upstream. supply chain components such as specialty chemicals and silicon wafers. These investments aim to improve national resilience and reduce the risk of supply chain disruptions due to geographic concentration.

The first non-binding preliminary memorandum of understanding (PMT) for CHIPS funding was announced in December 2023 to modernize a mature node production facility in Nashua, New Hampshire. However, even before the first disbursement of CHIPS funding, the promise of future funding prompted many companies to announce investments and begin construction of new chip production facilities, creating construction and manufacturing jobs. planning and tooling factories to speed up manufacturing. For example, two major global chipmakers have announced new facilities in Arizona in 2021, with massive hiring ahead of those factories becoming operational. Similarly, a North Carolina company has already made significant hires for a new factory that aims to start chip production in 2024, announcing plans to apply for CHIPS funding as soon as construction begins. Many of these recently announced investments are in facilities that will be at the technological forefront of semiconductor production, either by producing chips with the smallest transistors possible or by innovating with new materials.

As federal funds flow to semiconductor makers, the CHIPS and Science Act is expected to spur more private sector investment. Recent job increases in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the United States are expected to continue as companies staff these new facilities. The investments are likely to boost demand for highly skilled workers at all education levels in the years to come. One industry estimate calls for at least 25,000 new positions for technicians without a four-year degree and a similar level of demand for highly skilled engineers by 2030 (at least a 25 percent increase overall).

[1] Of course, the sector also saw strong gains in labor productivity during this period, which could have reduced employment, but production in the Americas also contracted sharply relative to global production.

[2] Traditional chips are made using more established processes involving larger transistors rather than more advanced processes.

[3] The most recent detailed industry-level employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) is for 2023:Q3. There is little seasonality in the use of semiconductors.

[4] Due to data availability, median annual wages for the more specific semiconductor and related device manufacturing sector are not available. This specific subcategory represents more than half of the jobs in the broader category used in Figure 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/cea/written-materials/2024/03/20/u-s-semiconductor-jobs-are-making-a-comeback/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos