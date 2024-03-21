Jake Sullivan takes secret trip to Ukraine as US aid stalls





National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan secretly traveled to Ukraine on Wednesday on a trip to reaffirm U.S. support for the embattled ally, despite congressional impasse over additional funding of the war effort.

Sullivan arrived in Ukraine as the country's forces are in retreat, having withdrawn from the eastern town of Avdiivka and facing Russian advances across the front lines.

kyiv faces a chronic shortage of ammunition and troops as U.S. lawmakers consider a Senate aid package including $60 billion for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has so far refused calls for a vote on the measure, forcing the White House to scramble to find weapons and equipment it could send to Ukraine.

You have to believe in the United States, Sullivan told reporters during a press briefing at the Ukrainian presidential office in kyiv. We are confident that we will succeed. We will provide this assistance to Ukraine.

During his trip, Sullivan will seek to build enthusiasm for a war effort that President Biden had hoped to campaign on as a symbol of his administration's leadership against autocratic aggression. Ukrainian officials have warned that morale is declining as the war enters its third year.

He's here to underscore our commitment to Ukraine and to reaffirm our commitment to standing with them for the long haul, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss Sullivan's wartime travels. .

A Republican faction in Congress has blocked additional funding for Ukraine, criticizing the administration for failing to clearly define its vision for victory and saying the tens of billions of dollars already spent have only resulted in a dead end.

Sullivan hit back at opponents, emphasizing that U.S. and Western aid has been key to protecting Kiev's independence while allowing parts of its economy to recover and move the country closer to membership in the European Union.

Sullivan on Wednesday emphasized his hope that Ukraine will emerge from the war a thriving democracy. We will work every day to achieve this, he said. There is a crucial military dimension here, which involves providing the necessary support, supplies and weapons.

“We will get a strong bipartisan vote in the House for a Ukraine aid package, and we will release that money as we should. So I don't think we need to talk about the plan today B,” Sullivan said in Kiev. The timing has already taken too long. We are working to get this done as quickly as possible.

Sullivan intends to emphasize that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a complete mistake on the part of President Vladimir Putin, the official briefed on his plans said while in Kiev. Ukraine far exceeds what many predicted, and we must stick to it, the official added.

Sullivan pressed the point Wednesday, saying Russia has already failed in this war.

The visit will allow Sullivan to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discuss the path forward for Ukraine, the official said.

Sullivan spoke to reporters Wednesday alongside Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's top aide and head of the presidential office.

Sullivan's efforts to boost morale follow a meeting in Germany on Tuesday of Ukraine's military supporters. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that Ukraine's survival was in danger and said continued U.S. aid was a matter of honor for Washington.

Ukraine will not back down and neither will the United States, Austin said alongside Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. So our message today is clear: The United States will not let Ukraine fail. This coalition will not let Ukraine fail. And the free world will not let Ukraine fail.

In lieu of new funding from Congress, the Pentagon last week unveiled a $300 million aid package that included Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 155-millimeter artillery shells, 105 millimeter, anti-armor systems and other ammunition and equipment. This is the first such announcement in several weeks, made possible by unanticipated savings on Defense Ministry contracts to replenish weapons previously donated to kyiv.

Sullivan said Wednesday that Washington was rushing those supplies to Ukraine. He declined to say whether a shipment of ATACMS, long-range missiles supplied by the United States, had already arrived in the country. Ukraine has long called for more long-range weapons that would allow its forces to strike military targets far from the front line.

OGrady reported from Kyiv.

