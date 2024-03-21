The US economy is far from being in recession, according to Goldman Sachs' top economist.





CNN New York —

The soft landing that once seemed almost impossible for the Federal Reserve to achieve is still well on its way. This is the message from Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs.

Certainly, it doesn't appear that the economy is close to a recession, Hatzius told CNN.

Although he acknowledges that inflation has been higher than expected so far this year, the Goldman economist sticks to his prescient call for a soft landing.

If I look at the overall information flow over the last year, it remains very, very positive, Hatzius said. Inflation fell significantly during this period. And above all, its decline took place without any significant weakness in activity. We have not experienced a recession. We have not been close to a recession.

To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in 2022 and 2023 at the fastest pace since the 1980s under legendary Fed chief Paul Volcker.

Many feared that the war against inflation would cause a rise in unemployment and short-circuit the post-Covid-19 economic recovery. At one point in the fall of 2022, a Bloomberg model predicted a 100% risk of a U.S. recession over the next 12 months.

Today, many economists are in the soft landing camp, as consumer spending and the job market have proven much more resilient than expected.

Hatzius told CNN he was fairly confident there would be no recession in the United States over the next 12 months, leaving only a 15% risk of a downturn. That's more or less the average recession risk for a given year.

The optimistic forecast should come as a relief to those in the White House trying to convince voters of President Joe Biden's economic message. A recession could undo this effort.

Since 1900, all five presidents running for re-election who experienced a recession the year they ran for re-election have lost, according to the TD Cowen Washington Research Group. (These five presidents were William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush and Donald Trump.)

Hatzius told CNN that inflation will likely have fallen enough by June to clear the way for the Fed to begin cutting interest rates. This would help reduce high borrowing costs on everything from mortgages and auto loans to credit cards.

“Our forecast and current market expectations are that the first reduction will come in June, but it will depend on the data,” Hatzius said.

The Fed could accelerate interest rate cuts if the historically strong jobs market begins to weaken.

If we were to see more widespread signs of labor market deterioration, I would say it would become more urgent to act, Hatzius said.

Even though hiring remained robust, the unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February, compared to the all-time low of 3.5% in July 2023.

Hatzius said if the unemployment rate fell into the low 4% range, it would make Fed officials nervous enough to start implementing their rate cut plans.

Even though the risks of recession have lessened, there are still unpredictable factors that could quickly change the situation.

Almost by definition, I think shocks are negative. Now what am I worried about? Geopolitics would certainly be at the top of the list, Hatzius said. We live in a much more unstable world, marked by military conflicts, the war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East and more tensions between the United States and China.

And then there are the unknown unknowns, as Donald Rumsfeld said.

The shock that happened four years ago was sort of the most extreme version of an unknown, an unknown that we have seen in many decades, if ever, Hatzius said, referring to Covid.

One risk casting a shadow over the economy is empty office buildings in the $20 trillion commercial real estate market, a problem caused in part by Covid and the rise of remote work.

Still, Hatzius, like Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, doesn't think empty office buildings will sink the U.S. economy the way toxic mortgages did in 2008.

He highlighted the fact that office construction represents a relatively small part of the economy and that this problem is expected to last for several years.

It's hard to see how this could cause a recession, Hatzius said.

