Why have plans to deport British asylum seekers to Rwanda been delayed yet again? | refugee news





The House of Lords dealt another blow to the government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda on Wednesday when it voted to reinsert an amendment to a bill that had already been rejected in the House of Commons.

With the support of the opposition Labor Party, its opposition colleagues and some Conservative rebels, including former Conservative prime minister Sir Ken Clarke, the House of Lords proposed 10 changes to the Rwanda Security Bill earlier this month. It was rejected by House lawmakers on Monday.

But the House of Lords' decision on Wednesday to restore some of the original changes means Chancellor Rishi Sunak faces a race against time to fulfill his promise to begin the process of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda before June. .

Why would the UK government want to send asylum seekers to Rwanda?

The government said the plan was designed to stop migrants trying to reach Britain across the English Channel, one of the world's busiest sea routes. Last year, 29,437 people, including those from Afghanistan and Syria, crossed the strait in small boats. Most were hoping to apply for asylum in the UK.

Since becoming chancellor in October 2022, Sunak has made it his government's mission to prevent their arrival by fulfilling the Conservative Party's pledge to stop the boats. This includes deporting some asylum seekers from the UK to the East African country, where their claims will be processed.

Successful applicants will be granted asylum and can remain in Rwanda. Options for unsuccessful applicants include applying for asylum in a safe third country. No one seeking asylum in Rwanda can apply for resettlement in the UK.

What is the safety of the Rwandan bill?

This is the government's latest attempt to push through legislation that would essentially allow people to be deported to Rwanda.

The Rwandan bill, first announced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April 2022, was plagued by controversy and delays.

Last November, the British Supreme Court ruled that Rwanda was not a safe country for asylum seekers, effectively invalidating the bill. This led Sunak to introduce the Rwanda Security Bill in December, which led the House of Commons to deem the African republic safe by a majority vote. If approved by the Senate, this would effectively bypass the Supreme Court ruling.

By the end of 2023, the UK had paid 240 million pounds ($340 million) to Rwanda as part of a five-year migration deal, which reports say will cost the British government at least 370 million pounds (400 million dollars). It will cost $700 million). gun.

But Britain has yet to send anyone to the landlocked country, which suffered a brutal civil war from 1990 to 1994 and the Rwandan genocide from April to July 1994. In the process, up to 800,000 members of the Tutsi minority and some moderate Hutus who supported their rights were massacred. It is presumed that he was murdered.

What are your Lordships saying about the Bill?

Opponents of the bill in the Senate have been harshly critical of it.

Cross-bench colleague Lord Alex Carlile said during the Lords debate on Wednesday: There is still a long way to go before we can be satisfied that Rwanda is a safe country. He compared the cost of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda to the cost of staying at the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

Earlier this month, Conservative peer Lord Tugendhat compared the British government's claims that Rwanda is a safe country for immigrants to the ruling party's actions in George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984.

It follows a withering attack in late January by Labor leader David Blunkett, a former education secretary under former prime minister Tony Blair, who said the bill was crude and fell short of the standard the country deserves.

But allies of Sunak's plan in the Lords were only too willing to publicly defend the government.

In early March, Sir Michael Howard, the former leader of the Conservative Party, defended the bill and launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court ruling from November last year. If the Supreme Court decides to decide this matter for itself and violates the principle of separation of powers in this matter, it is the Supreme Court that is responsible, not the government.

Which amendments did lawmakers reject earlier this week?

On Monday, in a sign of the government's determination to pass the bill into law in its original form, Home Affairs Minister Michael Tomlinson described the Senate's proposed 10 amendments to the Rwanda Security Bill as destructive amendments.

This led Conservative lawmakers, who have a majority of 52 seats in the House of Commons, to vote down each proposed change in its entirety.

One of the most notable casualties has been the decision to wait for safeguards included in the December 2023 UK-Rwanda Treaty, such as Rwanda's commitment to provide safety, support and legal assistance to displaced people at all stages of the asylum process. It was the Lord's suggestion. It was fully implemented before the country was deemed safe.

Another Lords amendment would have exempted asylum seekers who worked in roles supporting the British government in overseas locations such as Afghanistan, such as interpreters, from being sent to Rwanda.

Ahead of Monday's vote, opposition Labor Party's immigration spokesman Stephen Kinnock told parliament he had no faith the government would consider sending the group. [Afghan] Heroes heading to Rwanda to escape the Taliban.

What happens next?

The Senate's vote in favor of Sunak's amendments to the Rwanda Security Bill means the bill will have to return to the House of Commons in a process called ping-pong, in which members of both chambers compete until the final wording is agreed.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to begin its Easter recess on March 26, so lawmakers will likely have to wait until they return on April 15 to vote again on the issue.

It remains to be seen which of Britain's two parliamentary bodies will go first as to whether this will give Sunak enough time to launch the first deportation flights before the middle of the year, with 150 individuals already identified on the first two flights in May. It depends on whether you step down or not.

The opposition Labor Party has already pledged to scrap the Rwanda plan if it takes power in the next general election, which should be held in January but is widely expected to be held later this year.

