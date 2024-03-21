U.S. special operations officials highlight continued role in conflict prevention > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





U.S. special operations forces continue to provide critical advantages as the Defense Department faces an evolving national security landscape, senior officials said today.

Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, said that in addition to honing key counterterrorism capabilities throughout the Global War on Terrorism , the special operations community has maintained its roots in deterring and defeating strategic threats.

He said the joint special operations communities' experience in strategic competition and integrated deterrence will bear fruit as the United States faces growing competition with China, growing aggression from Russia and Iran's malign activities throughout the Middle East.

“To be clear, DOD's primary effort, integrated deterrence, is Socom's primary effort,” Fenton said during testimony before the House Armed Services Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee.

“Since 1942, your SOF has accumulated six decades of strategic competition experience, now combined with more than two decades of hard-earned combat experience in the global war on terrorism,” he said. “These eight decades make your special operations tailor-made for this era.”

Special operations forces provide the United States with strategic options to prevent great power conflict and ensure joint force dominance in the event of conflict, he said, adding that “integrated deterrence and competition strategic are in our DNA.”

Fenton testified alongside Christopher P. Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, who highlighted to lawmakers the impacts that special operations forces had on the changing environment of the national security.

In the Pacific, the presence and engagement of special operations forces has produced tangible impacts aligned with U.S. efforts to prevent competition with China from escalating into conflict, Maier said.

He added that special operations forces remained aligned with partners at US Space Command, US Cyber ​​Command and US Strategic Command and were well positioned to “operationalize” integrated deterrence against China.

In Europe, Maier highlighted the ability of U.S. special operations forces to draw on “generational relationships with Ukraine to assist in its fight against Russian aggression.”

He added that special operations forces were deepening their integration with new NATO member Sweden, as well as Norway, a founding member of the alliance.

“With these and other partners, SOF is prepared to undertake operations in the Arctic,” Maier said.

Fenton said that to combat the range of threats the United States faces, Socom provides “an asymmetric and asynchronous advantage to the Department of Defense.”

These benefits are made possible by the special operations community's care for its people.

“Your special operations attract the most talented men and women committed to solving the most complex problems and politically sensitive and contested environments,” he said. “And with them, we will win by asymmetrically deterring our adversaries, dismantling violent extremist organizations, and responding quickly to crises.”

