Biden's man promises more aid to Ukraine despite US impasse – POLITICO





Acknowledging that the new funds are taking “too long” to arrive, he added: “I have no forecast on exactly when this will be done, but we are working to get it done as quickly as possible.” President Biden is working on it. daily to try to deliver this package across [the] house but I cannot make precise predictions. »

The last time Sullivan came to kyiv was with Biden in February 2023. However, he and the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, communicate almost daily.

Speaking alongside Sullivan, Yermak said: “I once again heard Mr. Sullivan say that the United States supports Ukraine. We know the Biden administration is doing everything possible to get the much-needed $60 billion relief bill passed. Our strategic partner, even in this situation, finds a way to help us. We received $300 million in military aid last week.

Yermak was referring to a package of munitions, air defenses and other essential supplies urgently needed by the front lines. “These supplies are coming to you in droves as we speak,” Sullivan said.

Ukraine is not the only side in the war using foreign-made weapons. As journalists waited for the news conference to begin, guards carried a large black Shahed drone, made in Iran, into an adjacent corridor.

We have been with you since the beginning of the war, we have given you tremendous support and we will continue to do so in every way possible, Sullivan said. You rightly deserve it… we are confident that we will provide this assistance to Ukraine.

