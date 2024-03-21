Led by its youth, the United States sinks in the world happiness report





The literature clearly shows in practice the effect this has had on socialization, prosocial behavior, if you will, and people's ability to feel connected and build community, Dr. Norris said of the pandemic. A lot of things that normally would have happened for people, especially young adults in high school, didn't happen, he added. And it still happens.

Jade Song, a 27-year-old novelist, is one of those who has become increasingly unhappy in recent years.

This is mainly because as an adult you suddenly become aware of all the news in the world and you pay more attention to what you can control, and you realize that there are so few things you can control, Ms. Song, who was not part of the study, said in an interview. Even if you go out to protest or pay your rent and bills on time, it's so hard, especially now, to break free from the way you live your life when you realize how little impact your actions have on one level. wider.

In 2022, a Harvard University study showed that the well-being of young adults in the United States had declined over the previous 20 years. Young people aged 18 to 25 reported the lowest levels of happiness compared to other age groups, as well as mental and physical health, sense of purpose, character, virtue, close social relationships and the weakest financial stability. Similar results were obtained in Great Britain and Canada.

Social media is something everyone thinks about, said Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development. Because some research shows that depending on how we use social media, it decreases well-being and increases rates of depression and anxiety, particularly among young girls and women, adolescent girls.

