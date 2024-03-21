Here's how an immigration surge hurts and helps the U.S. economy





CNN New York —

The U.S. economy has defied one forecast after another, signaling an impending recession over the past two years. Instead, it grew beyond belief.

An immigration boom was part of the recipe, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes last month.

But tougher measures could be taken to curb immigration after the Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it is temporarily allowing Texas to enforce a controversial law that allows state agents to arrest and detain people who they suspect of entering the country illegally. (A federal appeals court on Tuesday evening suspended the controversial Texas law.)

Congress is also resuming its fight on immigration this week amid an imminent partial government shutdown.

Republican lawmakers want more funds to secure the border. Democrats, for their part, want to allow many migrants to gain citizenship more quickly.

The economic impact of immigration is often absent from their disputes. At a time when record numbers of migrants have entered the country, the economic implications loom even larger. Overall, it's hard to argue that higher immigration rates are a complete win-win. But it's just as difficult to argue that this is a lose-lose situation.

On the surface, the calculation is quite simple.

More workers means more production, which in turn leads to additional tax revenue, Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, told reporters last month after the agency released a new outlook report economic. The report included a special section on immigration and its impact on the economy.

Although not all migrants, such as children or people with disabilities, will or even can find employment, a large share of recent and expected future migrants would be between the ages of 25 and 54, the CBO report said. People in this age group are considered part of the prime-age workforce.

Federal authorities encountered more than 2.5 million migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border last year, according to Department of Homeland Security estimates. This contributed to a net immigration of 3.3 million people to the United States in 2023, well above the annual average of 900,000 from 2010 to 2019, according to the CBO. The agency's estimates take into account both people with and without prior authorization to enter the United States.

Due to immigration trends, the United States is on track to have 1.7 million more people in its labor pool this year than the CBO estimated last year. By 2033, the CBO now estimates the pool will have 5.2 million more workers than it estimated last year.

As a result, the country's gross domestic product, a measure of the size of an economy, will increase by an additional $7 trillion over the next decade, the nonpartisan agency forecasts. Inflation-adjusted GDP is expected to increase by 0.2 percentage points on average each year due to increased immigration.

The federal government will benefit from this growth, which will increase tax revenues by $1 trillion, according to the CBO.

A strain on state and local government resources

Non-U.S. citizens are generally not eligible for welfare programs like Social Security and unemployment insurance. At the same time, migrants legally authorized to work in the United States contribute to the programs through payroll deductions.

But when it comes to programs like public education, whose beneficiaries don't need to be citizens, rising immigration can have negative impacts at the state and local level.

This partly explains why refugees, asylum seekers and their immediate families made an estimated net contribution of $37.5 billion to the federal government between 2005 and 2019, according to a report released last month by the Department of Defense. Health and Social Services. However, they cost state and local governments an estimated net $21.4 billion, according to the report.

State and local governments bear higher costs because they fund the majority of public schools across the country, the report said.

Additionally, 21% of refugees and asylum seekers received food assistance at some point during that 15-year period, compared to 15% of the total U.S. population, according to the report. Housing assistance rates had a similarly large difference between the migrant group and the overall U.S. population.

The number of job openings in the United States exceeds the number of unemployed people looking for work by more than 2 million, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When the economy reopened after businesses closed due to the pandemic, the number of job openings per unemployed person was much higher than it is now. This pushed employers to raise wages, but consequently contributed to higher inflation.

Immigrants have played a crucial role in alleviating these shortages, Tara Watson, director of the Center for Economic Security and Opportunity at the Brookings Institution, told CNN.

Immigrants are poised to become even more necessary in the U.S. job market as more baby boomers retire and fertility rates decline, said Watson, co-author of the book The Border Within: The Economics of Immigration in an Age of Fear.

The CBO report indicates that the increase in the immigrant population will put downward pressure on average real wages in the short term. Real wages are what people earn after accounting for inflation.

This is partly because immigrants tend to work in lower-wage sectors, putting downward pressure on wages overall, the CBO notes.

After 2027, the agency predicts the trend will partially reverse as migrant workers acquire more advanced skills. But, on average, real wages will be lower by 2034 than they otherwise would have been without current immigration trends, the report predicts.

