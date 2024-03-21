Average monthly rent in the UK rises by 9%, recording the highest annual increase | house





The average monthly rent paid by tenants in England rose 9% in the year to February, official figures show, the highest annual increase since records began in 2015.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday highlighted what one campaigner described as a rental affordability crisis, with prices rising across the UK.

The average monthly rent in the UK was $1,276, an 8.8% increase compared to the previous year. In Scotland the average was 944, up 10.9%, and in Wales it was 723, up 9%. Northern Ireland's data lags the rest of the UK, with the ONS reporting a 9.3% increase in the year to December 2023. .

In the UK, London, which already has the highest rents in the country, saw the biggest rise. The average monthly cost borne by tenants was 2,035, an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year.

Rents have continued to increase since the launch of the ONS series, but the pace of change has accelerated in recent months, with prices rising due to rising interest costs for landlords and a decline in the number of rental properties available.

February's figures are the highest since the ONS began publishing the index, which is based primarily on new and existing tenancies in England and Wales, newly advertised tenancies in Northern Ireland and mainly new tenancies in Scotland.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of campaign group Generation Rent, said the figures were shocking but not surprising and that tenants were reaching the limit of what we could afford.

As the cost-of-living crisis eases, the rent crisis continues at a rapid pace, he said. It is clear that this is simply because more than half of the privately rented homes where landlord costs are rising do not have a mortgage attached, so tenants have no choice but to pay these prices.

He called on the government to ban unaffordable rent increases and build more affordable and social housing.

Greg Tsuman, director of lettings at Martyn Gerrard estate agents and president of industry body Arla Propertymark, said rents would continue to rise and it was landlord tax that was driving part of the increase.

It is sadly not surprising that private rents have increased by the most since records began. The market is under tremendous pressure from all sides, including high interest rates, a lack of new supply of homes, and homeowners leaving the market due to onerous tax obligations.

He said this had created a huge storm and called for a complete overhaul of the tax code for landlords.

This situation is unsustainable and governments must take urgent action. Reform is needed to dramatically increase housing supply, urgently reviewing the tax system for private landlords and reintroducing mortgage interest relief. This will help attract landlords back into the market and bridge the supply gap.

The charity Independent Age said before the figures came out that older renters risk being left behind unless the government does more to protect them.

Publishing a report titled Paving the Way: How the UK can learn from other countries on supporting older private renters, it said the above inflationary rent increases would be particularly difficult for those on lower fixed incomes to absorb.

A poll found that 45% of older private renters in the UK feel anxious about being able to afford their rent, urging the government to consider schemes such as Ireland's rent pressure zones, which would see rents not be able to rise above inflation. More than 2%.

Joanna Elson, CEO of Independent Age, said: It is clear that the UK lags behind many other countries when it comes to protecting tenants in later life.

No place in the world is perfect, but there is much the UK government can learn from around the world – and even from its neighbors who make up the rest of the UK – to better protect the rapid increase in people renting in their later years.

