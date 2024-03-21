The election of Wales' first black leader means that for the first time, a white person will not be running the British government.





Vaughan Gething was elected as Wales' new first minister on Wednesday, making him the first black leader of a British government. Gething was elected by members of the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff to lead the government in Cardiff four days after winning the leadership contest as part of Wales' ruling Labor Party. He won 27 of 51 votes in the Senedd Assembly, where Labor is the largest party.

Gething, who was born to a Welsh father and a Zambian mother, said Wales was now “the first country in Europe to be led by a black man”.

He told lawmakers: “This is a matter of pride for modern Wales, but it is also a daunting responsibility for me.”

Vaughan Gething was announced as the new First Minister of Wales on 16 March 2024 at Cardiff University's Spark Building in Cardiff, Wales. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

He said he wanted to lead a country “where we can celebrate our differences and take pride in all that unites us.”

Gething is expected to take office once his appointment is officially approved by King Charles III.

Three out of four governments in the UK currently have non-white leaders. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is of Indian descent, while Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf was born into a Pakistani family in the UK. Northern Ireland is jointly led by Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, meaning the UK will be without a white male head of government for the first time.

Wales, with a population of about 3 million, is one of the four regions of the United Kingdom, along with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The British government in London is responsible for defence, foreign affairs and other UK-wide matters, while the administrations in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast each control budget items such as education and health.

Gething has served as Wales' Health Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic and has served as Minister for the Economy since 2021.

He will take charge of a government in London that is often at odds with Sunak's Conservative administration. There has been a wave of farmers' protests against environmental regulations in Wales, similar to those that have wreaked havoc in France and other European countries.

Gething's leadership campaign has been rocked by revelations that he accepted 200,000 pounds ($255,000) in donations from a recycling company found guilty of environmental violations and health and safety violations. Gething said the donations were properly declared under election rules.

