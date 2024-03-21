US unveils draft UN resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza





Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) (AFP) The United States has circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages” in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The diplomat made the announcement during a tour of the Middle East that will include a stop in Israel.

The United States, Israel's main backer, has vetoed previous UN Security Council votes on the nearly six-month-old war, objecting as recently as February to the use of the term “immediate” in a project submitted by Algeria.

In recent weeks, however, Washington has increased pressure on its ally, while insisting that Hamas militants must immediately release hostages captured by the militants during the October 7 attacks on Israel.

“Well, in fact, we actually have a resolution that we're currently proposing that's before the United Nations Security Council, which calls for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of the hostages, and we sincerely hope that countries will support this.” Blinken said in Saudi Arabia.

“I think it would send a strong message, a strong signal,” he told Saudi media outlet Al Hadath on Wednesday.

Protect civilians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attacks.

“Of course we support Israel and its right to defend itself… but at the same time, it is imperative that the civilians who are in danger and who are suffering so terribly – that we focus on them, that we help them recover. defend”. a priority, protecting civilians and providing them with humanitarian assistance,” Blinken said.

US officials have been negotiating an alternative text since they blocked an Algerian draft resolution in late February calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

This alternative, focused on supporting a six-week truce in exchange for the release of the hostages, was unlikely to be approved, according to diplomatic sources.

A new version, consulted by AFP, underlines “the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, allow the delivery of essential humanitarian aid and alleviate suffering… in parallel with the release of the hostages still held”.

No vote is yet planned on this text.

Blinken met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and then spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shortly after arriving in the kingdom on Wednesday, as part of the first leg of a regional tour that will include Egypt on Thursday, then Israel on Friday.

Blinken's tour, his sixth to the region since the start of the war, is taking place alongside talks in Qatar, where mediators met Wednesday for a third day in a renewed effort to secure a ceasefire, but with little indication of an imminent deal.

The plan under discussion in Qatar would temporarily end the fighting as hostages are exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and the delivery of aid to Gaza is intensified.

Assault in hospital

The latest fighting includes an Israeli attack on Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital, a sprawling compound filled with patients and people seeking shelter, where Israel says Palestinian militants have holed up.

The Israeli military said “more than 300 suspects” were apprehended in the hospital raid that began Monday, including “dozens of high-ranking terrorists and those in key positions.”

Israel said its forces had “killed around 90 terrorists” since the raid began, and army chief Herzi Halevi said the aim was “to prevent such a place from being controlled” by Hamas.

Hamas condemned Israeli “crimes” in Al-Shifa “for the third day in a row, the executions of dozens of displaced people, patients and staff.”

The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory said at least 70 people were killed in Gaza overnight.

U.N. agencies have warned that Gaza's 2.4 million residents are on the brink of famine, and U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk said Israel could use “starvation as a method of warfare”.

Blinken previously warned that Gaza's “entire population” was suffering from “severe levels of acute food insecurity.”

Feared invasion of Rafah

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned that “the siege, hunger and disease will soon become the main causes of death in Gaza.”

Rafah, the last area of ​​Gaza to remain untouched by a full-scale invasion, is now home to some 1.5 million Palestinians, many of whom are sheltering in tents along the Egyptian border after fleeing other parts of the territory. coastal.

Washington wants Israel to refrain from launching a large-scale ground attack, citing concern for civilians, but Netanyahu has repeatedly said it is the only way to eradicate Hamas.

Israel continued to bomb Rafah and said on Wednesday it had “eliminated senior Hamas officials” in the city.

Food crisis in the governorates of the Gaza Strip Nalini LEPETIT-CHELLA, Paz PIZARRO, Sabrina BLANCHARD / AFP

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will travel to Washington next week for talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, although neither side has given a date.

Netanyahu's office said a separate delegation would travel to Washington at “the request of US President Joe Biden” to discuss the planned assault on Rafah.

The bloodiest war in Gaza's history broke out after Hamas attacks left around 1,160 dead in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

The militants also captured around 250 hostages, of which Israel estimates 130 remain in Gaza, 33 of whom are presumed dead.

The Israeli army carried out a retaliatory offensive against Hamas that killed nearly 32,000 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israelis who pushed for action to free remaining hostages block a main road in Tel Aviv JACK GUEZ / AFP “A step back”

Negotiations in Qatar this week gave little indication of an imminent deal.

A senior Lebanon-based Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, said Israel's response to the group's latest proposal was “largely negative… and a step backwards.”

The plan would temporarily end the fighting as hostages are exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and relief delivery ramps up.

Tensions have also flared in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 437 Palestinians since the Gaza war began.

cutters-pbt/ser

2024 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240321-us-circulates-draft-un-resolution-seeking-immediate-gaza-ceasefire The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos