US issues toughest ever car pollution rules to drive transition to electric vehicles | Environmental news





The new environmental regulations do not meet more ambitious goals previously set by the Biden administration.

Washington, DC The United States has issued what it calls the toughest regulations ever on car exhaust pollution, as the country seeks to accelerate its sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Still, the rules released Wednesday fall far short of the more ambitious goals previously set by President Joe Biden's administration.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it predicted the regulations would lead to 30% to 56% of new cars being electric between 2030 and 2032. Last year, the EPA projected that electric vehicles would represent 60 percent of new car sales by 2030. and 67 percent by 2032.

With transportation the largest source of climate emissions in the United States, these strictest pollution standards ever set for cars reinforce American leadership in building a clean transportation future and creating good American jobs. paid, while advancing President Biden's historic climate agenda, said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. in a report.

The standards will reduce more than 7 billion tons of climate pollution, improve air quality in overburdened communities, and give drivers more choices for clean vehicles while saving them money.

In 2021, Biden signed an executive order setting a goal that half of U.S. car sales in 2030 will be zero-emission vehicles.

Nearly eight percent of new car sales in the United States in 2023 were electric vehicles, according to the EPA.

The auto industry, however, has pushed back against the Biden administration's efforts to tighten emissions regulations and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

Biden's agenda also faced opposition from Republicans, as well as questions about whether the U.S. has adequate infrastructure, including charging stations, to handle a significant surge of the number of electric cars on the roads.

But Democrats argue that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is necessary to address the climate crisis, as the planet experiences some of the hottest temperatures on record. The EPA also said Wednesday that these rules will save money in the long run.

These standards will bring nearly $100 billion in net annual benefits to society, including $13 billion in annual public health benefits from improved air quality, and $62 billion in reductions. annual fuel costs and maintenance and repair costs for drivers, he said.

Former President Donald Trump, who is set to face Biden in the November general election, has repeatedly criticized the Democratic outgoing president over electric vehicles.

Trump sparked controversy last week when he said there would be a bloodbath if Biden was re-elected, arguing that the Democratic president would allow Chinese electric vehicles, built in Mexican factories, to flood the U.S. market .

He then clarified that his comment on the bloodbath was intended to indicate that the American auto industry would suffer under the rule of his Democratic opponent.

In January, Trump also took aim at electric vehicles. There is no such thing as a just transition that destroys more than 100,000 auto jobs, he said.

But Biden said his policies would allow U.S. companies to compete with the rest of the world, which is transitioning to electric cars anyway.

On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler hailed the EPA's new rules as a victory for the environment and public health.

The new standards will also save consumers money through reduced fuel consumption and maintenance costs, he wrote in a social media post.

But Republican Rep. Tim Walberg criticized the regulations. Despite consumer needs, grid and infrastructure problems, and costs, Biden's EPA continues its disastrous mandate, he wrote on social media.

Electric vehicles may be a good option for some, but Americans should have the right to buy the car that best suits their family.

