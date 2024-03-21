



The UK is poised to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group later this year, after the Trade (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership) Act received Royal Assent. The Indo-Pacific bloc became a member along with Britain in July after two years of negotiations, and the CPTPP will account for $12 trillion, or 15% of global GDP, in 2022.

England today [20 March] The country is one step closer to joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) later this year, with the new trade law (CPTPP) receiving royal assent.

Last July, the UK joined the larger Indo-Pacific trading group, boosting its total GDP to $12 trillion in 2022. This is equivalent to 15% of the global economy. Under the agreement, more than 99% of UK goods currently exported to CPTPP countries will benefit from tariff-free access, including Scotch whiskey and cars.

Minister of Economy and Trade Kemi Badenoch said:

I am delighted that the CPTPP Bill has become law, a major step forward for the UK to become a full member of the Indo-Pacific bloc and enjoy the many benefits of that membership.

We are leveraging our freedom as an independent trading nation to usher in a new era of partnership with the fast-growing economy of tomorrow.

Membership in the CPTPP provides exciting new opportunities for UK businesses and consumers, with greater access to a market of over 500 million people helping to grow the UK economy.

Secretary of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands said:

This is exciting news for UK businesses up and down the country.

My message to the UK business community is that you are now ready to make the most of the great opportunities presented when the deal comes into effect, starting by looking at what it can give you.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said:

Royal Assent to CPTPP is a red letter day for traders. UK businesses will enjoy greater flexibility in their supply and manufacturing chains, easier data transfer capabilities and stronger procurement and investment opportunities in a fast-growing global economy.

We look forward to working with governments to help our companies leverage these improved trading conditions to drive export growth in our other 11 member countries from the Americas to Asia Pacific.

Marco Forgione, Director General of the Export and International Trade Institute, said:

This is a significant event that will help reshape the UK economy for the future. Joining the CPTPP, as well as preferential agreements on trade in goods and accumulation and rules of origin, opens up high-growth markets for the UK's world-leading services sector.

Partnerships with CPTPP countries in Southeast Asia, Central and South America can help build resilient and strong supply chains, which are essential in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment where trade is weaponized. There is huge demand for British goods and services in the CPTPP market, as we have seen with the success of the Australia Free Trade Agreement.

Chief Executive of TheCityUK Miles Celic said:

Receiving Royal Assent to the CPTPP Act is an important step towards enabling the UK to fully participate in this strategic trading bloc. Joining the CPTPP will help the UK jump-start its growth, helping its world-class financial and related professional services industries develop in the world's fastest-growing markets and creating more export opportunities for UK businesses.

The UK will become the first European member and first new member of the CPTPP since its creation. This would not have been possible if we had remained in the EU. Participation in the CPTPP is expected to support jobs and economic growth across the country and benefit all countries and regions.

This agreement is a gateway to the Indo-Pacific, a region that will account for most of the world's growth and about half of the world's middle-class consumers in the coming decades. This will bring new opportunities for UK businesses, reduce bureaucracy for exporters and support jobs.

With Royal Assent secured, the Government will now seek to pass technical secondary legislation to enable the UK to ratify its accession to the CPTPP as quickly as possible. The government will then formally accept the terms signed last year with New Zealand as the CPTPP depository until mid-July 2024.

Other parties will also need to complete domestic procedures to ratify UK accession (six are needed for the agreement to enter into force), which Japan and Singapore have already completed. Fermentation is expected to occur around the end of the year.

background

Once the bill has completed all parliamentary stages in both houses, it is ready for royal assent. This is when the King formally consents to making the bill into an Act of Parliament (law). More information about Royal Assent can be found here.

Additional benefits of joining the UK's CPTPP include:

Strengthening services: The UK is the second largest services provider in the world and services accounted for 45% of trade with CPTPP members last year. Joining the convention reduces bureaucratic procedures. UK companies do not need to establish a local office or be resident to supply services and can operate on an equal footing with local companies.

Increased flexibility: Modern rules of origin can make UK businesses more competitive by allowing them to trade more freely across the trading area. For example, a British car manufacturer can sell car engines duty-free to car manufacturers within the group, and those car manufacturers can then sell those cars duty-free to other member states, provided they meet rules of origin. This is not currently possible under any bilateral trade agreements the UK has with CPTPP members and will help exporters diversify their supply chains and create new export opportunities.

Investment-friendly: Investment between the UK and CPTPP countries is expected to increase as the agreement contains provisions to limit barriers and encourage more inward investment. The value of investment shares flowing into the UK from CPTPP countries in 2021 was $182 billion.

Cutting Edge: Services provided remotely under CPTPP in the UK were worth $23 billion in 2021. CPTPP will set modern rules for digital trade across all sectors of the economy and support UK businesses of all sizes to explore new opportunities in the CPTPP market.

New markets: Accession means we will have a free trade agreement with Malaysia for the first time, giving businesses even greater access to an economy with a GDP of $330 billion in 2022. Within 10 years, around 80% of tariffs on UK whiskey exports will be removed. The 30% tariff on UK car exports will be removed within seven years, helping the UK capture a larger share of the market.

Cheaper consumer prices: Lower tariffs on imports could also make high-quality products, such as fruit juices from Chile and Peru, honey and chocolate from Mexico, more affordable for UK consumers.

