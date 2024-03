Cyberattacks target U.S. water systems, EPA and White House warn

The Biden administration is calling on states to strengthen the security of water and wastewater systems, warning that utilities across the country are being targeted by crippling cyberattacks.

In a letter sent to all U.S. governors on Tuesday, the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cited ongoing threats from hackers linked to the Iranian and Chinese governments, warning that similar attacks could disrupt the access to drinking water and impose significant costs on the United States. affected communities.

The secretaries of Environment, Health and Homeland Security were invited to a meeting on March 21 to discuss safeguarding requirements to protect critical water infrastructure from cyberattacks. EPA is additionally forming a Water Sector Cybersecurity Task Force to identify vulnerabilities and build on recommendations made at the next meeting.

Drinking water and wastewater systems are an attractive target for cyberattacks because they are a vital infrastructure sector, but often lack the resources and technical capabilities necessary to adopt rigorous cybersecurity practices, reads- on in the letter signed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

The letter asks states to ensure their designated water systems have been assessed to determine their vulnerabilities, highlighting a list of actions recommended by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that could help improve security. In many cases, even basic cybersecurity precautions, such as resetting default passwords or updating software to address known vulnerabilities, are not in place and can mean the difference between status quo and a disruptive cyberattack, the letter warns.

Hackers believed to be affiliated with the Iranian government carried out attacks on U.S. water facilities in November without changing the default manufacturing password for the common operational technology they were using. White House national security official Anne Neuberger said the incident was a call to step up security around public services as the U.S. Treasury sanctioned six Iranian armed forces officials responsible for the February attacks.

The letter also referenced threats posed by Volt Typhoon, a Chinese state-sponsored group that revealed in February that it had compromised information about U.S. drinking water systems.

