US and British doctors in Washington warn of IDF's horrific atrocities in Gaza | Biden Administration





A delegation of US and British doctors is in Washington DC to inform the Biden administration that Israeli forces are systematically destroying healthcare infrastructure in the Gaza Strip to drive Palestinians from their homes.

Doctors who recently returned from volunteering at a besieged hospital in the Gaza Strip met with White House officials and senior members of Congress this week and promised to increase aid to Palestinians under shelling largely without an immediate ceasefire to allow safe distribution. I expect you to be warned that it is meaningless. The revival of food and medical services.

Earlier this year, Professor Nick Maynard, former head of cancer services at the University of Oxford, who worked at Al Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of committing horrific atrocities.

The IDF is systematically targeting health facilities, health workers and effectively dismantling the entire health system, he said.

Rather than simply targeting buildings, the goal is to systematically destroy the hospital's infrastructure. They destroyed Al Shifa Hospital's oxygen tanks and deliberately destroyed its CT scanner, making rebuilding that infrastructure much more difficult. If they are just targeting Hamas militants, why are they intentionally destroying the infrastructure of these institutions?

The United Nations said none of Gaza's 36 hospitals were functioning properly. Twelve are partially operational and the rest are destroyed. On Monday, Israeli forces raided Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City again. Medical staff said the IDF killed and arrested Palestinians inside the hospital.

The crisis in hospitals has worsened as Israeli forces have killed or arrested hundreds of health workers. Last week, the BBC reported that medics said they were stripped, beaten and tortured by Israeli forces during a raid on the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, where half the population is now refugees.

Maynard said he believed the hospital closures and damage were part of a strategy to force Palestinians from their homes.

Convince local residents to leave. If hospitals are dismantled, if local residents see no health services and destroyed infrastructure, that's another factor pushing them south, he said.

A key feature of Hamas' strategy is the exploitation of civilian structures for terrorist purposes, the IDF said in a statement.

It is well known that Hamas uses hospitals and medical centers for terrorist activities by establishing military networks inside and underground of hospitals, launching attacks and storing weapons inside hospitals, and utilizing hospital infrastructure and personnel for terrorist activities. It is recorded. He said that under certain conditions, such illegal military use could render hospitals unprotected from attack.

The doctors are expected to soon meet with National Security Council officials and senior members of Congress, including Senator Chris Van Hollen, who recently urged Biden to use every tool at his disposal to pressure Israel to ease the humanitarian crisis. . They spoke with UN representatives from France, Ireland, South Africa and the UK in New York earlier this week.

Taer Ahmad, a Chicago doctor who volunteered in the Nasser Hospital emergency room in January, said the damage to the health care system has made the need for a ceasefire even more urgent.

We all feel a sense of urgency, Ahmad said. So we tried to convey that same sense of urgency to the people who can make impactful decisions.

Gaza's health ministry estimates that Israel killed about 32,000 people, many of them women and children, in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 Israelis and others. But doctors say that with most hospitals closed or overwhelmed, there are tens of thousands more critically injured Palestinians who will not receive adequate care beyond immediate emergency care, many of whom will die or become disabled.

Moreover, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are now at risk of starvation because Israel has cut off adequate food supplies to Gaza. The United Nations has warned that Israel's restrictions could amount to a war crime of deliberate starvation, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused Israel of causing famine and using it as a weapon of war.

Maynard said the delegation would warn the White House that large-scale food deliveries would have limited impact without a ceasefire.

He said no matter how much aid is delivered to the Gaza border, it cannot be distributed while military action is underway.

Some Democratic politicians appear to be more open to discussing Israel's actions because of voter backlash against Biden's support for military strikes, said Dr. Zaher Salul of the medical charity MedGlobal, who volunteered in Gaza earlier this year. said. Sahloul was Senator Dick Durbin's guest at the president's State of the Union address earlier this month.

I think they are more open to it, especially now that the government is trying to change its position on Gaza and become more sensitive to public pressure. These days, people want to hear about Gaza at the highest level, Sahloul said.

Maynard said he met British Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister David Cameron before coming to the United States.

“David Cameron was receptive, but we left the meeting thinking this was a tick-box exercise that would have no impact on our government,” he said.

Maynard, who has repeatedly volunteered in Gaza over the past decade as a lead clinician for Palestinian medical aid, said he traveled to the United States because he did not believe Americans were hearing the full story.

I felt desperate to counter some of the false narratives coming not only from Israel but also from many Western media and governments. The special thing that many people believe because it keeps repeating itself is that Israel is protecting civilians. “What we have seen completely contradicts that,” he said.

We have witnessed terrible atrocities in Gaza and desperately want people to know about them. I witnessed countless innocent civilians being killed indiscriminately. I spent two whole weeks running it. I have operated on far more women than men. The idea that they were targeting Hamas militants saw some of the most horrific injuries inflicted on children. Terrible burns, traumatic amputations in children.

Doctors fear the situation will worsen after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again rejected Biden's appeal this week to halt ground attacks on Rafah, southern Gaza, home to more than 1 million Palestinian refugees.

Ahmad said an attack on the area would be disastrous.

It will be a bloodbath. There are places that don't already have the infrastructure in place for the million people there. Now they're talking about a ground invasion where people can't go anywhere else. “Everywhere was devastated,” he said.

