Why abortion in the United States has increased





To understand the changing abortion landscape in the United States, we must consider two seemingly contradictory things.

The first: the annulment of the Roe v. Wade has led to unprecedented attacks on abortion, with nearly half of states banning or planning to ban the procedure since June 2022.

But the second: the overall incidence of abortion has increased. In fact, according to new data released yesterday by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research group, there were more abortions in the formal U.S. health care system in 2023 than in any year since 2011. To be even more specific, there were approximately 1 million abortions last year, a 10 percent increase from 2020.

So what happens ? How is it possible?

We have an idea of ​​what's driving this increase

The first underlying factor is that out-of-state travel for abortion has increased, offsetting some of the new restrictions imposed in banning states. More than 160,000 people crossed state lines to end their pregnancies in 2023, according to Guttmacher, almost double the number who did so in 2020.

This is not to say that the burden of state restrictions has been offset.

Even if people can travel, it comes with significant financial and logistical costs, Isaac Maddow-Zimet, a senior researcher at Guttmacher, told me. And that's only been possible because there's been a lot of support from people like abortion funds, and we don't know how sustainable that will be. [funding] will be long term.

Another factor explaining the overall increase is that more residents living in states without restrictions are getting abortions.

This appears to have been primarily due to improved access policies in these states, such as the expansion of telehealth medicine, more sliding scale payment options, and broader Medicaid coverage. Some of these efforts began before 2022, although many accelerated after the Supreme Court's decision.

The broader context is that access anywhere has never been particularly important and cost has always been a pretty big barrier, even before Dobbs, Maddow-Zimet said.

Another factor likely to explain this increase is that more and more people are choosing to terminate their pregnancies through medical abortion, the combination of two drugs: mifepristone and misoprostol.

Use of these pills tends to increase over time, but Guttmacher saw a particularly large increase over the past three years, where medical abortion accounted for 63 percent of all U.S. abortions in the formal health care system. in 2023, compared to 53 percent in 2020.

There are many reasons why people might choose to use this effective option, which researchers have found to be safe and with a very low risk of complications.

Some patients do not have access to in-person abortion clinics (both in states that have banned abortion outright since 2022 or simply in rural and underserved areas). Other people may simply prefer to terminate their pregnancy in the comfort of their own home or resort to pills, as they may cost less than surgical abortion.

So…what happens next?

Given that so many people are turning to abortion pills, it's no surprise that the anti-abortion movement has stepped up its efforts to restrict access to the medication since the Roe ruling was overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case next week that could lead to even tighter restrictions on mifepristone, a drug approved by the FDA since 2000.

Yet despite these legal threats and the looming possibility that a future Trump administration will use executive power to further crack down on the pills, so far, abortion rights advocates have made enormous progress in expanding access to drugs since the overthrow of Roes.

As I previously reported for Vox, it has never been easier, faster, and cheaper to access abortion medications across the country, even in red states where abortion is completely banned.

That's partly due to the proliferation of new protection laws, under which abortion providers in blue states can now mail pills to people living in states where abortion is illegal. This is due in part to the growth of e-commerce sites and other international providers, which have collectively and dramatically reduced costs for patients.

Even if the Supreme Court banned mifepristone this summer or placed new restrictions on the drug, many of these alternative methods would remain intact and many abortion providers would turn to misoprostol-only regimens.

In other words, the anti-abortion movement will have a hard time stopping people from ending pregnancies they don't want.

But hey, here's what we still don't know when it comes to understanding why the incidence of abortion is increasing.

The big unknown that remains is whether the increase we've seen is partly due to a change in people's reproductive decisions. Do fewer people want to have children now? Do more and more people want to delay having children? Researchers aren't sure.

Maddow-Zimet tells me that this is a particularly difficult thing to measure, and that there is almost no quality data on changes in people's intention to have children since the overthrow of Roes. (Though we might get some soon with next year's National Survey of Family Growth.)

An even bigger unknown: how many people have wanted to end a pregnancy since Dobbs but have not been able to do so? This type of data is essential to know, but has historically been extremely difficult to collect, and we still don't have reliable methods for doing so.

Given all of these unknowns, not to mention the uncertainty of the upcoming presidential election and future funding streams, it's difficult to say how or if these abortion trends will continue. Well, watch closely.

This story originally appeared in Today, Explained, Vox's flagship daily newsletter. Subscribe here for future editions.

