



WASHINGTON Today, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two individuals and two entities for services they provided to the Government of the Russian Federation (GoR) in connection with a malicious foreign influence campaign, including an attempt to impersonate legitimate media outlets. electrical outlets.

“We are committed to exposing the extensive deception campaigns led by the Russian government, which aim to mislead voters and undermine confidence in democratic institutions in the United States and around the world,” the Under Secretary said. at the Treasury in charge of terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian E. Nelson. . The United States, alongside our allies and partners, remains committed to defending our democratic principles and the credibility of our elections.

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MALIGNANT INFLUENCE

Moscow uses a range of tools, including malign influence campaigns and illicit cyber activities, to undermine the interests of the United States and its allies and partners, including in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. Russia regularly uses its intelligence services, proxies, and tools of influence as part of these efforts. Russian influence actors have increasingly adapted their methods to conceal their involvement by developing a vast ecosystem of Russian proxy websites, personalities, and organizations that give the false appearance of being independent sources of information.

Today's designations follow prior OFAC actions that have exposed and disrupted Russia's global malign influence campaigns, including the United States. election interference, efforts to subvert democracy in Moldova, destabilizing activities in Ukraine, and the operation of media outlets controlled by Russian intelligence services, among others.

RUSSIAN AGENTS IMPLEMENTING KREMLINS DIRECTIVES TO DECEIVE THE PUBLIC

Ilya Andreevich Gambashidze (Gambashidze), founder of the Moscow-based company Social Design Agency (SDA), as well as Nikolai Aleksandrovich Tupikin (Tupikin), CEO and current owner of the Russian group of companies Structura LLC (Structura), were involved. in a persistent campaign of malign foreign influence under the direction of the Russian presidential administration. SDA and Structura were identified as key players in the campaign, responsible for providing the government of Rwanda with a variety of services, including the creation of websites designed to impersonate legitimate government organizations and media outlets in Europe.

Before fall 2022, Tupikin and Gambashidze implemented a campaign that impersonated news websites, staged videos and fake social media accounts. Specifically, Tupikin and Gambashidze, through SDA and Structura, established, on behalf of the government of Rwanda, a sprawling network of more than 60 websites impersonating legitimate news organizations and using network accounts deceptive social media to amplify the content of spoofed websites. The fake websites appear to have been designed to carefully imitate the appearance of legitimate news websites. The fake websites included embedded images and working links to legitimate sites and even used the spoofed sites' cookie acceptance page.

Today, OFAC designated SDA and Structura pursuant to EO14024 for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the GoR.

OFAC designated Gambashidze and Tupikin pursuant to EO14024 for being or having been an officer, official, senior manager or board member of SDA and Structura, respectively, persons whose property and assets real estate interests are blocked in accordance with EO14024.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons, are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Additionally, financial institutions and other individuals that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may be subject to sanctions or enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any designated person, or receiving any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services from 'such a person.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information regarding the process of requesting delisting from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 897 here. For more information on how to submit a request to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

Click here for more information on the individuals and entities designated today.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-rleases/jy2195 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos