North Korean clones of US drones show Kim's ambitions, says Aquilino





North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles that closely resemble sophisticated U.S. drones are a sign that the despotic regime is seeking to modernize its military beyond eye-catching missiles, according to a U.S. military leader.

Pyongyang unveiled combat and intelligence-gathering drones last year that look strikingly similar to a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper and a larger Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk. Images of them surfaced following an arms exhibition in the capital attended by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, and visiting Russian defense chief Sergei Shoigu.

Navy Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific, told Congress March 20 that North Korea is focused on developing technologies and weapons that advance its nuclear capabilities and non-nuclear. The admirals' remit within Indo-Pacific Command includes North Korea and neighboring China, two primary national security risks.

Over the past three years, the [Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea] has primarily focused its military modernization efforts on strategic capabilities, Aquilino said in written testimony submitted to the House Armed Services Committee. The modernization of the DPRK's vast conventional force has been slower in comparison but is progressing nonetheless. Ballistic missile submarines, associated SLBMs and unmanned aerial vehicles closely resembling US systems highlight recent developments.

North Korean drones striking in a manner similar to the MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk are seen at a weapons exhibition publicized by state media. (Photo provided/KCTV/Screenshot)

Militaries and militant groups around the world are increasingly deploying drones and other unmanned technologies to gather intelligence, facilitate targeting and attack at greater distances. Their flexibility on the battlefield has been underscored by the war between Russia and Ukraine and by harassment of the Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The quality and effectiveness of North Korean drones is unclear.

At the time of their unveiling, Joseph Dempsey, a research associate in defense and military analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said it was highly unlikely the platforms would deliver similar levels of flight performance to those American systems, particularly in terms of endurance.

In the past, North Korean drones have crossed into South Korea, provoking a military response.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, for a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

