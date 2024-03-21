



Thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands, of women should be compensated for government failures over the way the state pension age was changed, a long-awaited official report has revealed.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) said compensation should be made to those affected. But the recommended per-person payment is between $1,000 and $2,950, well below the $10,000 or more that activists have demanded.

Depending on the numbers affected, total claims could still reach billions of pounds – over £10 billion – if all women born in the 1950s were compensated. But the ombudsman said he could not force the government to pay compensation and made clear the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) would refuse to do so, which he said was unacceptable.

As a result, PHSO said it is taking the rare but necessary step of asking Congress to intervene.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said Downing Street would take time to review the report, but did not say whether the government would pay compensation or issue an apology.

Campaigners claim that almost four million women have had their retirement plans thrown into disarray after the DWP increased the state pension age from 60 to 65 and then to 66. You will receive 12 months' notice that your pension payment will be delayed for 6 years.

The Ombudsman has been investigating the matter for a number of years and ruled in its initial report in July 2021 that DWP had carried out poor administration in handling the changes.

PHSO published its final report on Thursday which found thousands of women may have been affected by DWP's failure to properly notify people that state pension ages had changed.

She added that if the department makes the changes, some women will lose the opportunity to make informed decisions about their finances. This has reduced personal autonomy and financial control.

Activists from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group, formed in 2015, have urged the ombudsman to recommend the highest possible compensation amount – more than 10,000.

However, the report says that looking at a sample of complainant cases, it recommends compensation of between 1,000 and 2,950, reflecting serious and ongoing injustices that have had some impact on their ability to live relatively normal lives.

The total number of women who could theoretically receive compensation is unclear. The report says it would take between $3.5 billion and $10.5 billion in public funds to compensate all of the more than 3.5 million women born in the 1950s at the recommended payment level, but we understand that not all of them will suffer injustice. .

The report went on to say: It is likely that there are a significant number of women born in the 1950s who have suffered injustice due to the DWP's mismanagement of communication about the 1995 Pensions Act. We would have recommended that DWP correct their injustice.

Many women say they expected to receive their pension at age 60, only to find that their state pension age has increased by four, five or even six years. The government did not send a letter to the affected women until nearly 14 years after the law was passed.

Waspi said hundreds of thousands of women did not have enough time to make alternative plans and some had to sell their homes, go without essentials or rely on elderly parents because of the way the changes were made and delivered. Some people have argued that the changes will leave tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket.

One of the sample complainants, Ms U, told the Ombudsman that she had suffered a financial loss of $39,000. This is what I expect. [state pension age] my actual [state pension age].

Meanwhile, Mr W said he had reached state pension age six years later than he had expected, resulting in a loss of around 45,000.

Others mentioned larger sums. Mr. E reported that he had lost about $186,000 from his job if he had been told about the age increase, while Mr. W said he lost more than $442,000 in additional wages he would have earned if he had kept his job.

However, the ombudsman said: Because these losses arise from different choices that Mr E and Mr W would have made, or might have made, if they had known their state pension age earlier, we do not consider that, under our guidance, these losses could result in a direct financial loss.

Angela Madden, chair of Waspi, said: It is truly incredible that the DWP has refused to accept the clear conclusions of its five-year investigation. One of the affected women dies every 13 minutes and we cannot afford to wait any longer.

She added that all political parties must make clear and unambiguous promises of compensation to affected women. The Ombudsman has placed the ball firmly in the court of parliament and it is now up to lawmakers to deliver justice to all 3.6 million women who have been harmed.

A spokesperson for the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said, “We will actively cooperate throughout the investigation, review the ombudsman’s report, and respond at an appropriate time.”

They added: The Government has always been committed to providing all pensioners with a dignified retirement while supporting them in a sustainable way that is fair to them and taxpayers.

