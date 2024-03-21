With Record Gaza Truce Veto, US Unveils Ambiguous New UN Resolution | Israel's War on Gaza News





The United States has circulated a draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages in Gaza, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on tour in the Middle -East.

Israel's main political and military backer has repeatedly vetoed previous U.N. Security Council votes on ending the nearly six-month-old war, objecting as recently as in February to the use of the term “immediate” in a project submitted by Algeria.

In recent weeks, however, he has increased pressure on Israel while insisting that Hamas fighters must immediately release captives taken during its October 7 attacks on Israel.

Well, in fact, we actually have a resolution that we're currently proposing before the United Nations Security Council that calls for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of the hostages, and we sincerely hope that countries will support that , Blinken said. in Saudi Arabia.

I think it would send a strong message, a strong signal, he told Saudi media Al Hadath on Wednesday.

Of course, we support Israel and its right to defend itself, but at the same time, it is imperative that the civilians who are in danger and suffering so terribly that we focus on them, that we make them a priority, protecting the civilians, providing them with humanitarian aid, Blinken said.

A copy of the new draft resolution, obtained by Al Jazeera, reads: The Security Council determines the imperative for an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians of all parties, enable the delivery essential humanitarian aid and alleviate humanitarian suffering. fin unequivocally supports ongoing international diplomatic efforts to achieve such a ceasefire as part of the release of all remaining hostages.

James Bays, Al Jazeeras' diplomatic editor, said that while this development seems very important, the exact language of the resolution is crucial, adding that what the United States was actually demanding was ambiguous.

This is certainly the strongest language yet, but is this what the rest of the Security Council wants in terms of demanding an immediate ceasefire? Or is this just a resolution in which the Security Council would say that an immediate ceasefire is something very important? he said.

No vote is yet planned on this text.

In February, the United States was the only country to vote against the bill, its third veto, while the United Kingdom abstained.

For a UN Security Council resolution to pass, it requires at least nine votes in favor and no veto from any of the five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia or China.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, said at the time that her country was vetoing the resolution, fearing that it would jeopardize negotiations between the United States, Egypt , Israel and Qatar, who sought to negotiate a pause in the war and liberation from the United States. captives held in Gaza.

Talks for a ceasefire agreement continued this week in Qatar, after attempts to reach an agreement before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan failed.

Qatari officials were cautiously optimistic after talks with Israel's intelligence chief in Doha, although Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday that an Israeli ground operation in Rafah, in southern Gaza, would delay any negotiations.

Bays also said this isn't the only draft resolution circulating.

Language in other resolutions vetoed by the United States demanded a ceasefire. This uses the words, determines the imperative, so he says that it is important that there is a ceasefire. It's not really demanding at the moment, he added.

I suspect what the United States is trying to do is prepare this resolution while negotiations continue in Doha, the idea being that you get some sort of agreement in Doha for a ceasefire and the release of the captives, then that you adopt this resolution. to the Security Council. I think the timing is right, but more clarity is needed.

Blinken is on his sixth tour of the Middle East since the start of Israel's war on Gaza. He has already met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet the foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar and Jordan in Cairo, as well as the Emirati minister of international cooperation and the secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). , according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Blinken is expected in Israel on Friday.

