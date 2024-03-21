Biden administration unveils toughest US car emissions limits ever to boost electric vehicles





President Joe Biden announced the strictest regulations on vehicle exhaust emissions ever introduced in the United States, in a bid to accelerate the auto industry's transition to electric cars.

It includes a goal for 56% of all new vehicles sold in the United States to be electric by 2032, a significant increase from current levels.

As part of a concession to car manufacturers, the target has been relaxed compared to last year's plan.

But the Biden administration says it will continue to significantly reduce greenhouse gases.

The regulation adopted Wednesday will prevent the emission of 7 billion tons of carbon dioxide over the next 30 years, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The new measure increasingly limits, from year to year, the amount of pollution permitted by vehicle exhaust gases. Car manufacturers that fail to comply with the new standards will face hefty fines.

Companies will still be able to manufacture gasoline-powered vehicles, provided their percentage of their total product line is decreasing.

The United States is taking a more moderate approach than the European Union and the United Kingdom, which will ban all sales of gasoline cars from 2035.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last year that he was delaying the UK ban by five years from its original 2030 deadline.

The U.S. auto industry highlighted slowing growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales by opposing proposed rules last year that would have ensured such vehicles would account for 67% of all new cars sold in 2032 .

Electric vehicles accounted for less than 8% of all new car sales last year.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing the auto industry, welcomed the slower pace of the rollout but said the goal remained “extraordinarily ambitious.”

Environmental groups largely welcomed the measure, although some activists expressed disappointment that it was not stricter.

But the rules are expected to face legal challenges from the oil industry and Republican-led states. The issue could ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

The policy highlights the political tightrope Mr. Biden must walk.

As he runs for reelection against Republican opponent Donald Trump, the president is trying to win over auto workers in the potentially crucial state of Michigan, while also taking steps to combat climate change, a key issue for many Democrats.

Mr. Trump has pledged if he wins in November to roll back environmental regulations passed by Mr. Biden.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, said the rules “will force Americans to buy ultra-expensive cars that they don't want and can't afford, while destroying the economy in the process.” American automobile industry.

The average selling price of an electric vehicle was about $53,500 last year, according to trade publication Kelly Blue Book, about $5,000 more than gas-powered cars.

The average annual salary in the United States is approximately $59,000.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also criticized the policy, calling it “a radical new, anti-energy crusade that will limit consumer choices, increase costs for American families and devastate automakers.”

