US sues Apple in antitrust case, accusing it of iPhone monopoly





The Justice Department on Thursday joined 16 states and the District of Columbia in filing an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, the federal government's most significant challenge to the company's reach and influence that has put iPhones in the hands of more than a billion people.

In an 88-page lawsuit, the government argued that Apple violated antitrust laws with practices designed to keep customers dependent on their iPhones and less likely to switch to a competing device.

The tech giant has blocked other companies from offering apps that compete with Apple products, such as its digital wallet, which could diminish the value of the iPhone, the government said. Apple's policies harm consumers and small businesses that compete with some of Apple's services, in the form of higher prices and less innovation, according to the lawsuit.

Each step of Apple's conduct has built and strengthened the moat around its smartphone monopoly, the government said in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

The lawsuit ends years of regulatory scrutiny of Apple's wildly popular suite of devices and services, which fueled its growth into a nearly $2.75 trillion public company that was for years the most valuable on the planet. It takes direct aim at the iPhone, Apple's most popular device and most powerful business, and attacks how the company has made the billions of smartphones it has sold since 2007 the centerpiece of its empire.

By tightly controlling the user experience on iPhones and other devices, Apple has created what critics call an uneven playing field, in which it grants its own products and services access to basic features it denies to its competitors. Over the years, it has limited financial companies' access to the phones' payment chip and Bluetooth trackers, preventing them from exploiting its location service feature. It's also easier for users to connect Apple products, like smartwatches and laptops, to iPhone than to those from other manufacturers.

The company says this makes its iPhones more secure than other smartphones. But competing app developers and device makers say Apple is using its power to crush the competition.

This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that distinguish Apple products in fiercely competitive markets, an Apple spokeswoman said. If successful, it would hamper our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple, where hardware, software and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to take a heavy hand in the design of popular technology.

The lawsuit asks the court to stop Apple from engaging in current practices, including blocking cloud streaming apps, degrading messaging on smartphone operating systems, and preventing the creation of digital wallet alternatives. It also asks Apple to pay an unspecified financial penalty.

It's unclear what implications this lawsuit, which is likely to last years before any type of resolution, would have for consumers.

Apple has fought other antitrust challenges effectively. In a lawsuit over its App Store policies that Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, filed in 2020, Apple persuaded the judge that customers could easily switch between its iPhone operating system and Google's Android system . He presented data showing that the reason few customers switch phones is their loyalty to the iPhone.

She has also defended her business practices in the past, saying her approach has always been about growing the pie and creating more opportunities, not just for our business, but for artists, creators, entrepreneurs and everyone. crazy people with a big idea.

Every modern tech giant has faced a major federal antitrust challenge. The Justice Department is also pursuing a case against Google's search business and another focused on Google's hold on ad technology. The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit accusing Facebook owner Meta of thwarting competition by buying Instagram and WhatsApp, and another accusing Amazon of abusing its power over online retail. The FTC also unsuccessfully tried to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, the video game publisher.

These lawsuits reflect a desire by regulators to exert closer oversight over companies' role as gatekeepers of commerce and communications. In 2019, under President Donald J. Trump, agencies opened antitrust investigations into Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple. The Biden administration has devoted even more energy to the effort, appointing critics of tech giants to head the FTC and the Justice Department's antitrust division.

In Europe, regulators recently punished Apple for preventing its music streaming competitors from communicating with users about promotions and options to upgrade their subscriptions, fining them €1.8 billion. App makers also called on the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, to investigate allegations that Apple is violating a new law requiring it to open iPhones to retail stores. third-party applications.

In South Korea and the Netherlands, the company faces potential fines due to the fees it charges app developers for using alternative payment processors. Other countries, including Britain, Australia and Japan, are considering rules that would weaken Apple's grip on the app economy.

The Justice Department, which began its investigation into Apple in 2019, chose to build a broader and more ambitious case than any other regulator has brought against the company. Rather than focusing exclusively on the App Store, as European regulators have done, it focused on Apple's entire ecosystem of products and services.

The lawsuit filed Thursday focuses on a group of practices that the government said Apple used to further its dominance.

The company is compromising iPhone users' ability to send messages to owners of other types of smartphones, such as those running the Android operating system, the government said. This division embodied by the green bubbles that show messages from Android owners sent a signal that other smartphones were of lower quality than the iPhone, according to the lawsuit.

Apple also made it difficult for the iPhone to work with smartwatches other than its own Apple Watch, the government argued. Once an iPhone user owns an Apple Watch, it becomes much more expensive for them to abandon the phone.

The government also said Apple tried to maintain its monopoly by preventing other companies from creating their own digital wallets. Apple Wallet is the only app on iPhone that can use the chip, known as NFC, that allows a phone to pay at checkout. Although Apple encourages banks and credit card companies to allow their products to work in Apple Wallet, this prevents them from accessing the chip and creating their own wallets as alternatives for customers.

The government also said Apple refuses to allow game streaming apps that could make the iPhone less valuable in hardware or offer super apps that allow users to perform various activities from a single app .

The government's complaint uses arguments similar to those made against Microsoft decades ago, in a seminal lawsuit that claimed the company tied its Web browser to the Windows operating system, said Colin Kass, an antitrust lawyer. at Proskauer Rose. He added that the most compelling allegation, and the one closest to Microsoft's case, is that Apple could contractually prevent competitors from developing apps that work with other app providers, as Super Apps would do. .

Other legal experts have noted that companies are legally allowed to favor their own products and services, so the government will have to explain why this is a problem with Apple.

This case is about technology, Mr. Kass. Can antitrust laws force a company to redesign its product to make it more compatible with competing products?

Apple has defended itself against other antitrust challenges by arguing that its policies are key to making its devices private and secure. In its defense against Epic Games, it argued that restricting the distribution of apps allowed it to protect the iPhone from malware and fraud. This practice benefited customers and made the iPhone more attractive than competing devices with the Android operating system.

The government will attempt to show that Apple's policy had the effect of harming consumers, not helping them.

Competition makes devices more private and more secure, said Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's antitrust division. In many cases, Apple's behavior has made its ecosystem less private and less secure.

