US tests hypersonic missile in Pacific to track China and Russia

The US Air Force has tested a hypersonic cruise missile for the first time in the Pacific, in what analysts see as a signal to China that Washington is still competing in the arms arena where many perceive Beijing to have a clear advantage.

On March 17, a B-52 bomber flying from Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam fired a complete prototype of an operational hypersonic missile, an Army spokesperson confirmed. air in a statement to CNN.

The test of the hypersonic weapon, officially called the AGM-183A All-Up-Round Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), was conducted at the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, nearly 1,600 miles (2,600 kilometers) away. east of Guam, the release said.

Previous ARRW tests have been conducted off the continental United States.

The ARRW consists of a rocket booster and a hypersonic glide vehicle, which carries a conventional warhead.

It is intended to attack high-value and time-sensitive ground targets, a 2021 Defense Department document states.

Hypersonic glider vehicles travel at speeds greater than Mach 5, or about 4,000 miles per hour, making them difficult to detect and intercept in time. They can also maneuver and vary altitude, allowing them to evade current missile defense systems.

U.S. officials have already acknowledged that China and Russia have made progress in developing hypersonics.

China has been testing hypersonic glider vehicles capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads since 2014, according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, a nonpartisan advocacy group.

A US Air Force general said in 2021 that China tested a hypersonic glider vehicle that flew around the world, while Russia fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile against Ukraine earlier this year, according to a Ukrainian government agency.

China says hypersonic plane test a success

North Korea also claims to be developing hypersonic weapons. The Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the testing of a new engine for an intermediate-range hypersonic weapon on Tuesday.

Speculation that the United States would test a hypersonic missile in the Pacific emerged in late February, when a B-52 carrying the weapon arrived in Guam for what a press release called weapons familiarization training hypersonic.

Analysts said ahead of the test that its presence was intended to be visible in Beijing.

The test aims to send a clear message to Beijing that Washington remains committed to strengthening its strategic position in the Pacific, even amid competing global challenges, said Craig Singleton, a senior China researcher at the nonpartisan Foundation for the defense of democracies.

Of course, a single U.S. test won't change China's hypersonic trajectory, nor will it resolve serious concerns about China's perceived hypersonic advantage, Singleton said.

But it reaffirms that the United States is not just an observer in the hypersonic domain, but is a formidable player and determined to keep pace with China and Russia.

The Air Force gave no details about the test, such as how fast or far the ARRW traveled or whether it hit a target.

Instead, he only said that lessons had been learned.

The Air Force has gained valuable information on the capabilities of this new cutting-edge technology, the release said.

Iran unveils its first hypersonic missile

He added that the trial enhanced our test and evaluation capabilities for the further development of advanced hypersonic systems. But the future of the ARRW model is uncertain, with Sunday's test expected to be its last.

Last March, Air Force leaders told a congressional hearing that there were no plans to acquire ARRWs for combat use.

The Air Force has requested $150 million for ARRWs in FY 2024; however, the National Defense Authorization Act authorized no funding for the program, according to a February report from the Congressional Research Service.

But Singleton said it may be too early to write off ARRW.

Signs suggest the Defense Department may reconsider its position on the ARRW program, hinting at a potential revival in light of China and Russia's hypersonic advancements, he said.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Dale White told the House Armed Service Committee last week that future ARRW production decisions await final analysis of all flight test data, according to an Air magazine report and Space Forces.

The final tests of the ARRW took place in August and October 2023, but the Air Force has given few details about what was accomplished. The first successful test of the system took place in December 2022.

