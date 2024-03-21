TikTok aside, Congress has its eye on US money going to China





A jogger runs in front of the U.S. Capitol as the deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown approaches late in the day on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2023.

Ken Cedeno | Reuters

BEIJING The U.S. Congress has its eyes increasingly on U.S. capital allegedly financing China's military development, indicating that tighter controls on U.S. investments in China could last beyond presidential terms and become integral part of the law.

After a few false starts in 2023 that never ended up blocking American investment in certain Chinese industries, some in the House of Representatives continue to move forward.

“I think Congress needs to step in and legislate to find a lasting solution to this problem, because otherwise we're going to be going back and forth between different administrations and different executive orders, or between different regulators saying different things,” he said. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on U.S.-Chinese Communist Party Strategic Competition, said in a statement to CNBC this week.

“I think at least in advanced technology sectors we need to cut off the flow of funds. We can't afford to continue to finance our own destruction,” said Gallagher, who is also chairman of the House Subcommittee. House Armed Services on Cybersecurity. Information Technology and Innovation, and member of the Special Standing Committee on Intelligence.

The House Select Committee on the CCP, established in January last year, spearheaded the legislative act to essentially ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company ByteDance does not sell the media app popular social. The bill passed the House last week and now must pass the Senate to become law.

The House Select Committee also released a report in February alleging that U.S. venture capital firms had invested billions “in PRC companies fueling the CCP's military, surveillance state, and Uyghur genocide.” “.

It's unclear to what extent American companies were aware of these links, if at all. Beijing has denied accusations of genocide.

Similar research detailing the connections between U.S. capital, China venture capital firms, and Chinese tech startups began circulating in major media outlets since late 2023.

The study was produced by Future Union, which describes itself as a “bipartisan advocacy organization designed to merge private sector capitalism and forward-thinking leaders to address a new wave of emerging technology and security challenges.” faced by the United States and its allies.

“To ensure that competing and cutting-edge technologies have the opportunity to excel, capital is an essential element,” the report states. “As such, we must return to a level of accountability and fidelity to the rule of law that has made our capital markets and private sector the envy of the global system.”

Future Union also released a list of what it considers top venture capitalists in technology and defense who are “advancing America's interests through explicit action.”

Little information about the advocacy group's history is publicly available, except for its executive director, Andrew King, who said in a CNBC interview that he solely funded the group.

“We haven't received any money from any outside groups. It's a bipartisan group. It's me who can be public, but there's no vested interest,” he said. “No one is trying to make money from this.”

“These are just people… who have sort of seen the economic consequences and the abuse and exploitation of private markets. [that have] it kind of cost us a generation of technology,” said King, who is also managing partner at venture capital firm Bastille Ventures in San Francisco.

Political obstacles

So far, it has been difficult for the U.S. government to enact drastic restrictions on investment in China, although getting tough on Beijing has been touted as a rare area of ​​bipartisan agreement.

In July, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill that would have required U.S. investors in advanced Chinese technologies to notify the Treasury Department. Although a toned-down version of earlier proposals that would have restricted such investments, the legislation did not pass the House.

The Biden administration issued an executive order in August aimed at restricting U.S. investments in semiconductor, quantum computing and artificial intelligence companies, citing national security concerns. The Treasury was tasked with implementation following a public comment period. No further details have yet been released.

But, building on the executive order, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and Ranking Member Gregory W. Meeks introduced the “Preventing Adversaries from Developing Critical Capabilities Act » to also restrict investments in hypersonics and high-performance computing.

It is unclear if or when these proposals will become law.

When Biden's executive order was issued, China's Ministry of Commerce called on the United States to “respect the market economy and the principles of fair competition” and “refrain from artificially hindering global trade and create obstacles that hamper the recovery of the global economy.

China's National Financial Regulatory Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

And after?

King said he expects U.S. companies will be required to inform Washington about their investments in China related to quantum computing and artificial intelligence, but not much more.

“I think the element of transparency is definitely still on the horizon,” he said. “And I think it's going to happen. I'd be surprised if it doesn't happen before the middle of the year.”

“I don’t think there’s a desire to get enough from Congress on either side to step up their efforts. [in a] “This is a significant way of imposing tough restrictions, because there are a lot of entrenched interests,” he said, without elaborating. He noted that the legislation focuses more on companies with military-industrial ties, or ties to sanctions, entity lists or export controls.

In addition to blacklisting some Chinese companies, the U.S. Commerce Department has announced drastic restrictions over the past two years aimed at blocking China's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

While U.S. institutional investment in China has been largely halted due to uncertainty over regulation and growth, King said that once China goes through its own economic cycle, “I fully expect that let it be a lucrative market.”

“Many large asset managers and investment managers who are global in nature or who want to have a larger footprint in China, [they] do not want to lose their optionality in order to be able to plan [both] sides of that divide, however it plays out,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/21/tiktok-aside-congress-has-its-eye-on-the-us-money-going-into-china.html

