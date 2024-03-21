Around 300,000 British children have fallen into absolute poverty as cost-of-living crisis reaches its peak | indigence





Around 300,000 children fall into absolute poverty a year, according to official figures, amid calls for an overhaul of Britain's creaking welfare safety net as soaring hunger and access to food banks pushes the cost of living crisis to its peak.

Campaigners say the government has failed to protect Britain's poorest families as the latest poverty statistics show 600,000 more people will fall into the absolute poverty minister's preferred measure of poverty in 2022-23, when inflation peaked at 10%. criticized.

In total, 12 million people were in absolute poverty, equivalent to 18% of the population, including 3.6 million children last seen in 2011-2012 following the financial crisis.

Ministers and opposition politicians have faced calls to tackle rising poverty levels, while charities have called for benefit rates to be raised to reflect the real costs of basics such as food and energy and for policies such as the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped. . This is seen as a contributing factor to family difficulties.

Campaigners have highlighted poor welfare benefits as food insecurity and use of food banks have soared. One in 10 people living in poverty relied on food banks during the year, and 41% of universal credit claimants were food insecure and could not afford to buy enough food.

These figures highlight the growing concern about rising poverty and the prevalence of more extreme forms of hardship, such as poverty where individuals are unable to afford basic necessities such as food, energy, bedding and clothing. By 2022, nearly 4 million people will experience poverty.

The latest statistics on below-average households published by the Department for Work and Pensions show:

More than two-thirds (69%) of children living in poverty in England lived in households where at least one parent worked, and 44% of children in single-parent families were in poverty.

About 2.9 million children live in extreme poverty, meaning their income is at least 50% below the poverty line. Nearly half (46%) of all households with three or more children were in poverty.

Almost one in ten (8%) of pensioners have struggled to eat regularly, pay essential bills and keep their home warm, up two percentage points on the previous year and the third in ten (8%) of pensioners aged over 65 since 2014. This is the first increase in measures to address the material hardships of older people.

Child poverty also rose, with 100,000 young people pulled below the poverty line, according to the relative poverty measure favored by activists. This means that, according to these calculations, a third of UK children (4.3 million) will be in poverty in 2022-23.

Alison Garnham, Chief Executive of the Child Poverty Action Group, said: In a general election year, nothing is more important to political leaders than improving the situation for the country's poorest children. But child poverty has reached an all-time high, with 4.3 million children now facing cold homes and empty boats.

The government said its cost-of-living support package, which included one-off cash payments and help with energy bills for low-income households, had helped ease the burden on poor families and prevented more than one million people from falling into poverty.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride acknowledged the past few years had been difficult, but insisted falling inflation and a range of tax and benefit measures would provide support for those on low incomes. He said the plan is working and must be adhered to to provide a brighter future and economic security for everyone.

Charities said the second successive rise in extreme poverty figures showed they were not doing enough. Peter Matejic, senior analyst at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said short-term government interventions so far have failed to prevent poor households' incomes from being eroded by soaring costs of essential goods.

Labor says the figures are dire and has promised to fix the problem when it comes to power at the next election. Shadow welfare secretary Alison McGovern said: Let's fix the Tories' failures again with a new cross-government child poverty strategy.

But the party has responded to calls for the party to renew its commitment to abolishing the Conservatives' two-child benefit cap after the New Economy Foundation (NEF) think tank highlighted that local authority areas in England, where child poverty has risen the most in recent years, also have high rates of families. faced. Affected by the two child limit.

According to the NEF, the three council areas in England where child poverty rose the most over the past 10 years (from 2014-15 to 2022-23) were Nottingham (up 16%, with 40% of children living in poverty) and Birmingham. (up 14 points, 41%) and Leicester (up 13 points, 41%).

Sam Tims, NEF's chief economist, said: What we are seeing is poverty deepening in the very areas the government needs to improve. By scrapping the two-child limit and increasing universal credit, the government could lift millions of children out of poverty and help those in the most deprived areas.

Shona Goudie, policy manager at the Food Foundation think tank, said: Current benefit levels are clearly insufficient and significantly increase the risk of food insecurity and the health impacts of eating a poor diet.

