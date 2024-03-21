US sues Apple for illegal smartphone monopoly





The U.S. Justice Department has accused Apple of operating an illegal monopoly on the smartphone market in a sweeping new antitrust lawsuit aimed at upending many of Apple's methods of locking down iPhones.

The DOJ, along with 16 state and district attorneys general, accuse Apple of raising prices for consumers and developers at the expense of making users more dependent on its phones. The parties claim that Apple selectively imposes contractual restrictions on developers and denies critical means of access to the phone in order to prevent competition from developing, according to the statement.

Apple exercises its monopoly power to extract more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses, and merchants, among others, the DOJ wrote.

The government highlights several different ways in which Apple may have illegally maintained its monopoly:

Disrupt super apps that span many different programs and could degrade the rigidity of iOS by making it easier for iPhone users to switch to competing devices. Block cloud streaming apps for things like video games, which would reduce the need for more expensive hardware. Removed messaging quality between iPhones. and competing platforms like Android. Limiting the functionality of third-party smartwatches with its iPhones and making it harder for Apple Watch users to switch from iPhones due to compatibility issues. Prevent third-party developers from creating competing digital wallets with tap-to-pay functionality for iPhone

Apple responded to competitive threats by imposing a series of Whac-A-Mole contract rules and restrictions

For years, Apple responded to competitive threats by imposing a series of Whac-A-Mole rules and contractual restrictions that allowed Apple to extract higher prices from consumers, impose higher fees on developers and creators and to limit competitive alternatives to competing technologies, the head of the DOJ's antitrust division said. Jonathan Kanter said in a statement.

The case is being filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. The Attorneys General of New Jersey, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon , Tennessee, Vermont, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia joined the DOJ in the complaint.

The authorities are asking the court to prevent Apple from using its control over app distribution to undermine cross-platform technologies such as super apps and cloud streaming apps, to prevent it from using private APIs to undermining cross-platform technologies such as messaging, smartwatches and digital wallets. and prevent it from using the terms and conditions of its contracts with developers, accessory manufacturers, consumers or others to obtain, maintain, expand or consolidate a monopoly.

They also ask the court for any other measures necessary to restore competition. In a call with reporters, DOJ officials did not say whether they would seek to break up Apple if the company wins at the liability stage. They said any relief should be tied to what the court ultimately finds Apple responsible for.

At a news conference Thursday announcing the lawsuit, DOJ Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Apple maintained a stranglehold on competition and stifled an entire industry by going from revolutionizing the smartphone market to blocking of his advancement. Kanter added that Apple was a major beneficiary of the DOJ's lawsuit against Microsoft more than 20 years ago, and that this case aims to protect competition and innovation for the next generation of technology.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged the resource imbalance the government faces as it faces a billion-dollar business. When you have a well-resourced institution that we believe is harming the American economy and the American people, it's important for us to direct our resources to protect the American people, Garland said. And that is certainly the case when Americans have no ability to protect themselves.

In a statement, Apple spokesman Fred Sainz said the lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that distinguish Apple products in fiercely competitive markets. If successful, it would hamper our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple, where hardware, software and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to take a heavy hand in the design of popular technology. We believe this lawsuit is erroneous on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend ourselves against it.

Apple plans to dismiss the case, an Apple spokesperson told reporters Thursday during a briefing with several media outlets. The company also disagrees with the relevant market defined by the DOJ for this case, believing it should be the global smartphone market, not just the U.S. market, a spokesperson said.

Apple is the second tech giant the DOJ has taken on in recent years after filing two separate antitrust suits against Google over the past two administrations. This ended a long drought of tech monopolization cases since Microsoft's landmark trial at the turn of the century. The case dragged on for years, with reports first emerging in June 2019 that the DOJ would be in charge of antitrust investigations into the company.

Developers of applications for Apple iOS have complained for years about closed and often opaque platforms. Among the most vocal are companies like Spotify, which offer paid subscription services for which Apple requires a 15-30% cut to be offered on its platform. On top of that, Apple has its own apps that rival those in its app store, the only place Apple allows users to download apps for what it says are security reasons, which has sparked further more distrust among developers about whether they have a fair chance. the marketplace.

The House panel found that Apple had a monopoly on the distribution of iOS applications

Some developers managed to attract the attention of Congress when a House subcommittee conducted its own investigation into the tech giants a few years ago. A 2020 report from this panel found that Apple had monopoly power in the iOS app distribution market. Lawmakers introduced laws such as the Open App Markets Act and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which sought to prevent large platforms like Apple from giving their own products an advantage in their markets over their competitors. But more than two years after their introduction, neither has received a vote in either chamber.

Europe has outstripped the United States in its efforts to master technology. It instituted new rules through the Digital Markets Act to check the power of gatekeepers at major platforms, several of which are operated by Apple. Earlier this month, the European Commission fined Apple 1.84 billion (around $2 billion) in connection with a complaint from Spotify over its restrictive practices in app stores. The EU said its investigation found that Apple prohibited music streaming app developers from fully informing iOS users about alternative, cheaper music subscription services available outside of the app.

The DOJ will have its hands full with tech monopoly lawsuits in the years to come. He will wrap up oral arguments in his search distribution case against Google in May, then is expected to begin trial in a case over Google's ad technology in the fall.

