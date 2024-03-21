British retailer Next, owner of Reiss and Fat Face, beat expectations by posting record profits. ‘We are now entering a new era,’ said CEO Simon Wolfson.





Next Plc expects its profits to rise to nearly AU$1 billion ($1.3 billion) this year as wage rises allow British shoppers to spend more on fashion.

The British fashion and homewares retailer, whose performance is a closely watched indicator of consumer demand, stuck to its January guidance that it would generate revenue of $960 million in 2024/25.

“It’s been quite some time since we started the year on a more positive note,” CEO Simon Wolfson said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the consumer environment was more favorable.

Shares in Next rose more than 4% to a record high in early trading in London. The stock price has risen 29% over the past year.

Wolfson is known for being conservative in his outlook and typically exceeds expectations. Last year, the company made a pre-tax profit of $918 million after raising its forecasts five-fold as demand surged.

Next is considered one of the UK's leading retailers, with well-run stores and online operations. Total Platform, an e-commerce hub, provides services to help other third-party retailers sell their products online.

The retailer has been on an acquisition spree in recent years, purchasing brands including FatFace, Joules, Cath Kidston and Made.com. The company also controls British fashion house Reiss.

inflation relief

Wolfson said in an interview that he wasn't that optimistic. It has been more positive than it has been in the past decade.

Wolfson, who has run the retailer since 2001, said the company's cost base was under control after a period of historic inflation and it had a new path to growth.

“In many ways, we feel like we are entering a new era.”

Bloomberg Intelligence says:

Next reported $918 million in fiscal 2024, just ahead of its target range, instilling confidence in its repeated guidance for pretax profits of $960 million in fiscal 2025, ahead of 4.6% year-over-year. A stronger and broader fashion position, increased total platform participation and modest gross margin growth appeared to offset higher wage costs reflected more broadly in retailers' UK real income support spending.

Charles Allen, BI Retail Industry Analyst

Here's a look at sales that drive wage growth to confirm profits: React

Future growth will be achieved through overseas expansion of the Next brand, development of new brands, and continued promotion of the Total Platform division.

Next said it expects no inflation in selling prices this year as its own cost pressures ease, which is good news for consumers who had to pay higher costs last year.

Most consumer trends have returned to pre-pandemic levels, Wolfson said.

Subscribe to the new Fortune CEO Weekly Europe newsletter and get corner office insight into Europe's biggest business stories. Join for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/europe/2024/03/21/u-k-retailer-next-owner-reiss-fat-face-posts-record-profits-we-are-entering-a-new-era-says-ceo-simon-wolfson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos