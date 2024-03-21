US Congress releases $1.1 trillion spending package to stave off shutdown





Washington

After days of delay, U.S. Congressional leaders on Thursday morning unveiled a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending measure for defense, homeland security and other programs, giving lawmakers less than two days to avoid a shutdown partial government.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will vote on the sweeping package Friday, leaving the Democratic-majority Senate just hours to pass the package of six bills that cover about two-thirds of the $1.66 trillion bill. discretionary government spending for the planned fiscal year. started on October 1.

“These final six bills represent a bipartisan, bicameral compromise,” the Senate's two lead negotiators — Patty Murray, a Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Republican — said in a statement.

“They will invest in the American people, build a stronger economy, help keep our communities safe, and strengthen our national security and global leadership.”

The Congressional Budget Office has warned that U.S. deficits and debt will increase significantly over the next 30 years, predicting that the country's national debt of $34.5 trillion, which currently represents about 99% of GDP, could increase and reach 166% of GDP by 2054.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “hopeful” that Congress could avoid a shutdown if Democrats and Republicans in his chamber worked together.

The compressed timetable increases the risk of a brief partial shutdown after the midnight Friday deadline unless Schumer reaches an agreement with Senate Republicans to fast-track the bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson touted what he called a string of victories for Republicans, from increasing U.S. spending on defense and border security to cutting U.S. funding for the main United Nations relief agency providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

“This FY24 appropriations legislation is a serious commitment to strengthening our national defense by directing the Pentagon to focus on its core mission,” Johnson said in a statement released with the text of the legislation.

Democrats said they blocked some Republican cuts and policy measures and touted funds to reduce child care costs, support small businesses and combat the flow of the opioid fentanyl.

“We defeated far-fetched budget cuts that would have been a major blow to American families and our economy – and we fought against dozens of extreme policies that would have restricted Americans' fundamental freedoms, harmed consumers while giving an unfair advantage to giant corporations, and turned back the clock on historic climate action,” said Murray, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Two weeks ago, Congress narrowly avoided a shutdown that would have affected agriculture, transportation and environmental programs.

The text unveiled Thursday details the agreement in principle between Johnson and Schumer, which Democratic President Joe Biden has pledged to enact.

With a slim Republican majority of 219-213, Johnson will have to rely on Democratic votes to bring the spending bill to the Senate.

Many House Republicans are still expected to oppose the legislation, including hard-liners who want deeper spending cuts.

In addition to the Departments of Homeland Security and Defense, the bill would fund agencies such as the State Department and the Internal Revenue Service as the April 15 taxpayer filing deadline approaches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-congress-releases-1-1-trillion-spending-package-to-avert-shutdown-/7536755.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos