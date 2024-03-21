



Princess Kate created the complete opposite of the Mother's Day image, says a royal biographer.

Three people have been suspended over allegations they accessed the Princess of Wales' medical records while she was undergoing abdominal surgery.

They could potentially face disciplinary action for a data breach, be charged with a criminal offense by the data protection watchdog and face unlimited fines if they are found to have accessed her records illegally.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Kings' personal data was not compromised in the alleged data breach at the London Clinic.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby criticized people speculating about Kate's health, warning society was obsessed with conspiracies.

We rarely feel the humanity of those caught up in the glare of the news, he said.

It doesn't matter who it is. People should be able to live their lives in peace, whether they're sick or having surgery or whatever it is, without everyone asking them to prove something every other day.

Kate is said to have returned to her daily life after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, focusing on campaigns to improve the lives of newborns.

Key PointsLatest Update 1711051456A Show Timeline A timeline of the speculative frenzy that gripped Kate and the rest of the royal family.

First, there was a shock to the health of the royal family when royal officials announced that King Charles III and Kate, Princess of Wales, were suffering from health problems. The lack of information about Kate's health and whereabouts led to increasingly wild rumors, which spread from around social media to front pages around the world.

Distrust of the royal family intensified after Kate admitted she edited official family photos, and palace officials struggled to regain control of the narrative as speculation and conspiracy theories continued.

Matt Mathers21 Mar 2024 20:04

View 1711047685: The Royals want to leave Katespiracy behind, says King's former butler The Royals want to leave Katespiracy behind, says King's former butler.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are keen to speculate about the royal family behind the scenes, according to Charles III's former butler. Kate has been embroiled in conspiracy theories over her health issues since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. She did not perform any engagements with her royal family while she was recovering, leading to speculation about her whereabouts. Grant Harrold told the New York Post: “I think they want to close the chapter on gossip and conspiracy theories and focus on the royals and their duties.” Kate is said to be returning to her normal routine as she focuses on campaigning to improve the lives of newborns.

Matt MathersMarch 21, 2024 19:01

1711044459ICYMI: Staff at the hospital where Kate Middleton had surgery attempted to access her medical records.

The hospital where claims center staff attempted to access the Princess of Wales' personal medical records has vowed that all appropriate action will be taken.

Staff at a private London clinic in Marylebone reportedly attempted to view Kate's files while she was a patient there for 13 days following abdominal surgery.

Matt MathersMarch 21, 2024 18:07

1711040052Archbishop condemns Kate conspiracy theory

The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned conspiracy theories about Kate and said it was wrong to gossip about people's health.

Justin Welby also warned society's obsession with conspiracies in an interview with Times Radio.

He said we rarely feel the humanity of people caught up in conspiracies and the blinding light of the news.

It doesn't matter who it is. People should be able to live their lives in peace, whether they're sick or having surgery or whatever it is, without everyone asking them to prove something every other day.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has rejected claims that the Church of England is helping to overthrow the asylum system. (Doug Peters/PA)

(PA wire)

Matt MathersMarch 21, 2024 16:54

1711037686Farm stores, healthcare breaches and similar incidents: How Kate Middleton sparked more conspiracy theories last week

There's barely been a day these days without a member of the royal family on the front page of the newspaper, and this week was no exception.

Already this year, Buckingham Palace has been rocked by a shock cancer diagnosis, while a scandal linking Prince Andrew with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to swirl.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein21 Mar 2024 16:14

1711035753

Stormont First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was delighted to welcome Queen Camilla to Hillsborough Castle.

A very enjoyable event, hearing locally famous poets sing, recitals on stage, a very moving event, she said, and it was a pleasure to have her here.

I sent my regards to the King, wished him well, and sent my greetings to the Princess of Wales.

Deputy Prime Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: Her Majesty the Queen has done enormous work in terms of promoting reading and this forms a significant part of the Queens Reading Room series of events. It was fantastic, the poetry was truly amazing and I was very moved by the complexity of the history, heritage and identity of this place, which is very much what we have been trying to promote.

It was truly fantastic to meet the Queen. We send our best wishes to His Majesty the King and hope for his recovery.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Mariam Zakir-Hussein21 Mar 2024 15:42

1711033229King welcomes senior diplomats from Tanzania and Singapore at Buckingham Palace

The King held an audience with the new High Commissioners of Tanzania and Singapore.

The 75-year-old king, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, met Mbelwa Kairuki for the first time at Buckingham Palace for a welcoming ceremony for Tanzania's top diplomat to Britain.

Later, Charles, along with his wife Mok Ling Ling, had an audience with Ng Teck Hean, Singapore's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 21, 2024 15:00

1711031419Kate's medical records inaccessible following alleged Kate data breach at London clinic

Kings' personal data is understood to have not been compromised in the alleged data breach that occurred at the London clinic.

It has been reported that up to three people may have been implicated in allegedly accessing the Princess of Wales' personal medical records after Kate was discharged from hospital on January 29.

Charles, who is being treated for a type of cancer, also spent three nights receiving treatment at a London clinic the same month after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein21 Mar 2024 14:30

1711029616The Health Secretary has called the attempt to access Kate's medical records outrageous.

Attempts to access the Princess of Wales' medical records are outrageous, the Health Secretary has said.

The Mirror reports that up to three people may have been implicated in allegedly accessing Kate's personal information after she was discharged from a London clinic on January 29.

Dame Andrea Leadsom told Sky News: That's completely absurd.

Obviously this is a matter for the Information Commissioner, but every patient has the right to their privacy.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMarch 21, 2024 14:00

171102781620Quotes Specialty roast beef and whole rabbit: shop inside Windsor Farm at the heart of the Kate and William plot

Windsor Farm Shop has unexpectedly become the center of world attention after Kate Middleton and Prince William visited. So Barney Davis went to see for himself.

A farm shop selling organic asparagus and expensive pâté has become the center of a media storm this week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were captured holding shopping bags in their hands in a video taken by a passerby through his car window in Windsor on Saturday. This is Kate's first appearance on camera since she underwent surgery for undisclosed reasons in January.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein21 Mar 2024 13:30

