US attacks Apple with historic antitrust action, accusing tech giant of stifling competition





Washington — Apple Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential companies, illegally engaged in anticompetitive behavior in an attempt to create a “moat around its smartphone monopoly” and maximize its profits. profits at the expense of consumers, the Justice Department alleged. in a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit filed Thursday.

In a complaint filed in federal district court in New Jersey, the Justice Department accused the company of using its app development rules, iPhone features and hardware that customers use every day – ​​including iMessage, Apple Wallet and smart watches – to thwart competition and grow its business. by charging higher prices. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia joined the Justice Department as plaintiffs in the suit.

“Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not only by outpacing the competition on substance, but by violating federal antitrust law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a speech at Justice Department headquarters. “Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies break the law.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces antitrust action against Apple at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, March 21, 2024. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

In their 88-page complaint, government lawyers alleged that Apple violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, including by employing “a series of changing rules and restrictions in its App Store guidelines and developer agreements that would allow Apple to obtain higher fees, thwart innovation, offer a less secure or degraded user experience, and limit competing alternatives.

Specifically, investigators claimed that the tech giant — which generated nearly $400 billion in revenue last year — sidelined its smaller competitors by blocking the expansion of what the we call them “super applications” which provide identical services on all devices; disrupt messaging formats and capabilities between Apple and non-Apple devices; and monopolize the use of Tap-to-Pay functions on iPhones only on Apple Wallet.

Users have long been frustrated by discrepancies when sending messages between Apple and non-Apple products, including lower media quality, reduced editing capabilities, and even different colors for the messages themselves. Garland said these issues were examples of Apple degrading the user experience to incentivize them to stay in the company's ecosystem.

“As any iPhone user who has ever seen a green text message or received a grainy little video can attest, Apple's anticompetitive behavior also includes making it more difficult for iPhone users to message with users non-Apple products,” he said. . “It does this by diminishing the functionality of its own messaging app and diminishing the functionality of third-party messaging apps.”

Apple's alleged anti-competitive practices do not stop there, however, according to investigators. They also allegedly worked to stifle the use of non-Apple smartwatches by limiting how users interacted with them on the iPhone and used cloud streaming, location services and web browsers on iPhones to stifle small rivals.

“Apple's anti-competitive behavior not only limits competition in the smartphone market, but also impacts industries affected by these restrictions, including financial services, fitness, gaming, social media, news media , entertainment, etc.,” the complaint states. alleged. “Unless Apple’s anti-competitive and exclusionary behavior is ended, it is likely that Apple will expand and consolidate its iPhone monopoly to other markets and parts of the economy.”

The government asked the court to order Apple to cease its allegedly anticompetitive activities and stop undermining cross-platform services and hardware. The plaintiffs said the court should take necessary steps to “restore competitive conditions in markets affected by Apple's illegal conduct.”

In response to the lawsuit, Apple said in a statement that the litigation “threatens who we are and the principles that distinguish Apple products in fiercely competitive markets.”

“If successful, it would hamper our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple – where hardware, software and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to take heavy hand in designing people's technology.” the company said. “We believe this lawsuit is factually and legally flawed, and we will vigorously defend against it.”

Apple is not the first tech giant to face scrutiny from the Justice Department's antitrust division. In recent years, Google has faced two lawsuits – one under the Trump administration and another under President Biden's administration – alleging monopolistic business practices.

Jo Ling Kent and Andres Triay contributed reporting.

