US and California file antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphones





The U.S. Department of Justice and 16 state attorneys general, including California, filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, alleging the tech giant tried to monopolize the smartphone market to boost its business.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, alleges that Apple, based in Cupertino, California, violated antitrust laws by engaging in practices intended to keep consumers dependent on the iPhone, which has been for years the cornerstone of the company's multi-functionality. An empire worth billions of dollars.

Apple did this, according to the lawsuit, by preventing other companies from offering applications that compete with Apple products, such as its digital wallet; removing the use of cloud-based super apps and games; as well as decreasing functionality between iPhones and non-Apple devices. The lawsuit follows a years-long investigation into the company's business practices.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said Thursday that Apple has been taking illegal actions for at least 15 years to strengthen its grip on the smartphone market, to the detriment of consumers.

Apple created a moat around its kingdom and forced its customers to continue using iPhones and buying more iPhones, which are the main revenue driver of Apple's business model, and exclude other types of technologies or services that could provide a better user experience, Bonta. said. They are not market leaders because they win on merit. They hold this prominent position due to illegal monopolistic behavior.

iPhones are the most popular smartphones in the United States, accounting for more than 60% of sales, according to analysts. Its main competition comes from phones made by Samsung and other manufacturers that run the Alphabets Android operating system.

Apple generated annual net revenue of $383 billion in 2023 and net profit of $97 billion. iPhone sales made up the largest share of the company's revenue in its most recent quarter.

This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that distinguish Apple products in extremely competitive markets, an Apple spokesperson wrote in a statement. If successful, it would hamper our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple, where hardware, software and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to take a heavy hand in the design of popular technology.

The government claims that over the years, Apple has blocked banks and other financial companies from developing alternative payment products that could compete with Apple's digital wallet on iPhone. At the same time, the company encouraged these banks to participate in Apple Wallet. Apple has also made it difficult for someone with an iPhone to use smartwatches and other non-Apple connected devices in an effort to bolster its own products, US Atty. said General Merrick Garland during a press conference Thursday.

Garland used text messages between iPhone and Android users as another example of the company's alleged monopolistic practices. He argued that Apple deliberately diminishes the functionality of its own messaging app and other apps to degrade quality when interacting with non-Apple devices, leading to conversations that cannot be encrypted, to videos with lower image quality and loss of editing functions and message entry. -progress indicators with the aim of making iPhones appear as a superior product.

As a result, iPhone users perceive competing smartphones to be of lower quality because the messaging experience with friends and family who don't own iPhones is worse, even though Apple is responsible for breaking the cross-platform messaging, Garland said.

The lawsuit also alleges that Apple has refused to allow cloud-based streaming game apps, which do not rely on expensive smartphone hardware, as well as so-called super apps capable of performing various tasks like such as messaging and mobile payment, which are generally managed by separate entities. applications.

John Bergmayer, legal director of the nonprofit public interest group Public Knowledge, applauded the lawsuit, calling it a crucial step toward restoring competition and spurring innovation in the mobile ecosystem.

Consumers are paying the price for Apple's abuse of its power of control, not only in terms of higher smartphone prices, but also in terms of reduced innovation and a more limited and locked-in user experience, Bergmayer said in a statement. As the complaint describes, privacy and security do not justify Apple's actions. User protection does not justify or require anti-competitive and illegal behavior.

In fact, as the complaint alleges, Apple's actions may harm the security and privacy of smartphone users, by putting barriers to secure, cross-platform messaging, it said.

Larry Downes, an Internet industry analyst, said the case would likely come down to whether the government can prove that consumers are harmed by Apple's practices. Plaintiffs could point to the fact that iPhone users can't get any apps they want from the App Store, which is only open to Apple-approved apps. But, he added, Apple could argue that consumers want a highly organized, closed system that is less susceptible to viruses and other problems, which is why they choose to buy its products.

It will likely take years to resolve this case, and some of the issues in dispute may then no longer be relevant, Downes said.

It's just a really bad fit between antitrust and technology, and it's not because the tech companies are 100% innocent and not doing anything wrong, he said. But generally speaking, the market does not solve problems intentionally, but because new technologies appear, new competitors appear, and users change their preferences. Often, antitrust action is not the way to solve the problem.

Thursday's lawsuit is the latest filed by U.S. officials against major technology companies. The government has also filed antitrust complaints in recent years against Amazon, Google and Meta.

Apple is facing increased scrutiny as its power in the smartphone market grows.

The Justice Department last sued Apple in 2012, accusing the company of colluding with book publishers to fix e-book prices. Apple had to pay a $450 million settlement in this case.

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, sued Apple in 2020, alleging that the company violated federal law by banning third-party app marketplaces on its operating system, forcing all developers to use the company's App Store. Apple. The dispute began after Apple booted Fortnite from the App Store because Epic had created a workaround to pay the 30% fee Apple collected from developers on customers' in-app purchases.

A U.S. district judge ruled in that case that Apple did not maintain a monopoly on the mobile gaming market, but ordered the company to allow developers to alert customers about different payment options outside of the App Store.

Apple was also hit with a $2 billion fine by the European Union this month after an investigation into allegations that it blocked music streaming competitors, such as Spotify, from communicating with users on offers likely to attract customers away from the Apple App Store.

Although European regulators have largely focused on the company's App Store, the U.S. government's case is much more radical, taking aim at Apple's entire range of products and services.

The lawsuit aims to restore competition to the technology market to protect customers from higher prices and expand their product choices, Garland said.

Consumers shouldn't have to pay higher prices because companies break the law, Garland said. We allege that Apple has employed a strategy that relies on exclusionary and anti-competitive behavior that harms both consumers and developers. For consumers, this means less choice; higher prices and fees; lower quality smartphones, applications and accessories; and less innovation from Apple and its competitors.

