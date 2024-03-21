Tell us your thoughts on Burnley’s long-term plans





Burnley residents, businesses, community groups and organizations are being asked to give their views on how the town will spend the $20 million it will receive from the government's Long Term Town Plan (LTP) fund.

The funding, which will be used over the next 10 years, will be managed by a board of community leaders including representatives from the voluntary and education sectors, business, culture, arts and sport, Burnley Council and local councillors.

People are being asked to complete an online survey or visit a long-term planning website.

The public consultation will run until Sunday 14 April.

Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan, who chairs the board, said: The long-term plan aims to put our town back in the hands of local people to make the best decisions for its long-term future, so we encourage as many people as possible to do so. I would like to. To listen to them.

People can send us feedback using an online form, and we'll also be holding community engagement events over the coming weeks. It is important to us to reach as many people as possible.

Deputy Chairman Leon Calverley added: “From a business owner perspective, this is a fantastic opportunity to really shape the future of Burnley. We want the borough to be a place where businesses can continue to grow and where future generations can thrive. The funds will go a long way to helping us on this journey.

Burnley Town Board is responsible for developing long-term plans, including a 10-year vision and three-year investment plan, around three themes:

Safe and secure high streets, cultural heritage and regenerative transport and connectivity.

The plan must demonstrate a clear understanding of the area, its needs, the challenges it faces and the opportunities to improve Burnley’s future.

Burnley is one of 55 cities to receive funding over 10 years. The money must be spent on specific regions, including Burnley but not outlying areas.

But Burnley Town Council is keen to get feedback from residents across the borough, as Karen explains. Anyone who works or lives within Burnley Borough can take part in the consultation. If you have any ideas on how we can make Burnley a better place to live, work and visit, we'd love to hear from you.

Keep up to date by following the Burnley Long Term Plan Facebook page or visit burnleylongtermplan.co.uk.

