US Congress releases $1.2 trillion spending package to stave off shutdown | House of Representatives





Congressional leaders unveiled a $1.2 trillion spending package Thursday to fund much of the federal government, with less than two days to avoid a partial shutdown.

Leaders from both parties celebrated the policy victories they scored during negotiations over the bill, which will fund the departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security and others through September.

In a statement welcoming the legislation, House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson noted that the package would dedicate more resources to border patrol and wipe out an additional $6 billion in unused Covid-era slush funds. The immigration provisions include funding for 22,000 Border Patrol agents, the highest level ever, and an increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention capacity more than 8,000 beds.

The bill will also defund the main United Nations humanitarian agency that provides humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, a proposal supported by many Republicans as the region faces widespread famine and other diseases .

Overall, during the FY24 appropriations process, House Republicans secured significant conservative policy victories, rejected extreme Democratic proposals, and imposed substantial cuts to unnecessary agencies and programs. while strengthening border security and national defense, Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Democrats praised the bills investing in child care and education programs, saying they succeeded in stopping Republicans from cutting funding for many vital government services.

We have defeated farcical budget cuts that would have been a major blow to American families and our economy, said Sen. Patty Murray, Democratic chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. And we fought against dozens of extreme policies that would have restricted Americans' fundamental freedoms, harmed consumers while giving an unfair advantage to giant corporations, and turned back the clock on historic climate action.

The House is expected to approve the package Friday, leaving the Senate just hours to pass the bill before the midnight deadline. If the Senate does not pass the bill in time, about 70% of the federal government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Earlier this month, Congress passed a separate spending package that funded the rest of the federal government through the end of the fiscal year on September 30. Once the second spending plan is signed, any threat of a government shutdown will be eliminated until the new fiscal year begins in October.

Joe Biden has already indicated he will sign the spending package as soon as it hits his desk, but there are still some legislative hurdles remaining.

The House will consider the spending package subject to suspension of the rules, meaning Johnson will need the support of two-thirds of members to pass the bill. House Republican leaders generally prefer to give members 72 hours to read bills before voting, but they appear willing to ignore that directive in this case because of the closing deadline.

Johnson is expected to be able to pass the bill on Friday, but he is already facing resistance from some far-right members of his conference, who complain that the legislation does not go far enough in restricting the immigration.

On Monday, 43 House Republicans signed a letter urging members to oppose any spending packages as a way to protest Biden's immigration policies.

A vote to fund this government without policy reform is a vote for these policies, Republicans wrote. Therefore, we ask that you join us in rejecting the appropriations package (or any similar bill) expected to come before the House that will directly fund these disastrous policies, and instead choose to oppose this attack on the American people and to use the power granted to us by our founders.

Assuming the bill can pass the House, it will then move to the Senate, where members will need to unanimously agree on an accelerated timeline to pass the bill before Saturday. Some Republicans in the House, including Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, expressed displeasure with the bills being rushed through. Leaders will therefore likely need to reach agreement on an amendment timetable for the legislation to be approved on time.

In a speech Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer expressed optimism that a shutdown could be avoided.

This funding agreement between the White House and congressional leaders is welcome and timely news, Schumer said. Once the House acts, the Senate will need bipartisan cooperation to pass it before Friday's deadline and avoid a shutdown.

