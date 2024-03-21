The United States rejects China's claim to Arunachal Pradesh and says the state is part of India.





A tableau of the state of Arunachal Pradesh during the Republic Day parade along Kartavya Road in New Delhi, India, Friday, January 26, 2024. Indian Republic Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the country's secular constitution in 1950.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The United States has rejected China's “unilateral attempts” to claim Arunachal Pradesh, tackling the conflict between New Delhi and Beijing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a tunnel in the northeastern state of India.

It is the latest in a growing conflict between neighboring India and China, which share a 3,500-kilometre border.

China, which calls the territory Zangnan, says Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet. India rejects these claims, saying Arunachal Pradesh has always been part of India.

On Wednesday, the US State Department spoke out on the subject.

“The United States recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to advance territorial claims through incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, beyond the Line of Actual Control,” said spokesperson Vedant Patel.

The LAC is a demarcation that separates territory under Indian control from that controlled by China.

“I view this statement as a reflection of the United States' continued efforts to fully align with India in its competition with China,” Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute, told CNBC at the Wilson Center.

Kugelman pointed out that the United States generally refrains from commenting on certain border disputes with India, such as that with Pakistan over Kashmir. But in this case, Washington is showing solidarity with New Delhi “in the same way that it has made efforts, including through intelligence sharing, to help India deter Chinese aggression on its northern border.”

Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the “Sela Tunnel”, the world's longest two-lane tunnel built at an altitude above 13,000 feet, located in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh , triggering strong reactions from the Chinese authorities.

Border tensions between India and China have increased in recent years. In a major escalation in 2020, a clash between the two sides killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers. Last year, China renamed 11 localities in Arunachal Pradesh, a move that India strongly opposes.

Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, deputy director general of the Information Office of China's Ministry of National Defense, said in a statement days after the road tunnel's inauguration that “China never recognizes and firmly opposes the illegal establishment by India of what is called “Arunachal Pradesh”.

Last week, China's Defense Ministry reiterated its claims to the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

India's foreign ministry responded to Zhang's comments this week, saying Arunachal Pradesh “was, is and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India.”

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an official statement that China's Defense Ministry had made “absurd claims” about the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and that “the repetition of arguments without foundation in this regard confers no validity on these assertions.”

Harsh V. Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, said of the United States' defense of India: “This shows how far relations between India and the United States have gone.

“Even when it comes to very sensitive issues, like the border dispute between India and China, the United States today openly stands with India,” he told CNBC .

CNBC's Naman Tandon contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/21/us-rejects-chinas-claim-to-arunachal-pradesh-says-it-is-a-part-of-india.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos