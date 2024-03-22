DOJ sues Apple in antitrust case, claims it has an illegal smartphone monopoly





WASHINGTON (AP) The Justice Department announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the tech giant of creating an illegal smartphone monopoly that eliminates competitors, stifles innovation and keeps prices down artificially raised.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, alleges that Apple has monopoly power in the smartphone market and exploits its control over the iPhone to engage in broad, sustained and illegal conduct.

Apple locked its consumers into the iPhone while excluding competitors from the market, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said. By blocking advancement in the very market he revolutionized, she said, he stifled an entire industry.

Apple called the lawsuit flawed on the facts and the law and said it would vigorously defend itself against it.

The suit targets how Apple allegedly shaped its technology and business relationships to extract more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses and merchants, among others.

This includes diminishing the functionality of non-Apple smartwatches, limiting access to contactless payment for third-party digital wallets, and refusing to allow its iMessage app to exchange encrypted messages with competing platforms.

It specifically aims to prevent Apple from undermining technologies that compete with its own apps – in areas such as streaming, messaging and digital payments – and to prevent it from continuing to enter into contracts with developers, software makers accessories and consumers which enable it to obtain, maintain, extend or consolidate a monopoly.

The lawsuit filed against 16 state attorneys general is just the latest example of aggressive antitrust enforcement by an administration that has also taken on Google, Amazon and other tech giants in the declared goal of making the digital universe more fair, innovative and competitive.

The Justice Department has an enduring legacy of taking on the largest and toughest monopolies in history, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, head of the antitrust division, said at a news conference announcing the trial. Today, we are here once again to promote competition and innovation for the next generation of technologies.

Antitrust researcher Dina Srinavasan, a fellow at Yale University, likened the importance of the lawsuits to the government's action against Microsoft a quarter century ago, beginning a bitter fight with what was the world's largest company. most prosperous in the world.

It's very serious to go and hit someone who behaves like a bully and pretends not to be, she said.

President Joe Biden has called on the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to vigorously enforce antitrust laws. Although the increased scrutiny of corporate mergers and questionable business practices was resisted by some business leaders accusing the Democratic administration of going too far, others welcomed the fact that it was long awaited.

The deal seeks to breach the digital fortress that Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple Inc. has assiduously built around the iPhone and other popular products such as the iPad, Mac and Apple Watch for creating what is often called a walled garden so its hardware and software can seamlessly deliver user-friendly harmony.

This strategy has helped Apple achieve annual revenue of nearly $400 billion and, until recently, a market value of more than $3 trillion. But Apple shares have fallen 7% this year, even as most of the stock market has hit new highs, allowing longtime rival Microsoft to seize the role of most valuable company in the world.

Apple said the lawsuit, if successful, would hinder our ability to create the type of technology people expect from Apple where hardware, software and services intersect and would set a dangerous precedent, allowing the government to take people's heavy hand in designing technology.

At Apple, we innovate every day so technology enthusiasts love building products that work together seamlessly, protect people's privacy and security, and create a magical experience for our users, the company said in a statement. This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that distinguish Apple products in fiercely competitive markets.

iPhone 15 Pro phones are shown during a new product announcement at the Apple campus in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Apple has championed the walled garden as an indispensable element favored by consumers who want the best protection available for their personal information. He described the barrier as a way for the iPhone to distinguish itself from devices running on Google's Android software, which is not as restrictive and is licensed to a wide range of manufacturers.

Apple claims to be a champion of protecting user data, but its app store pricing structure and partnership with Google search undermine privacy, Sumit Sharma, a senior researcher at Consumer Reports, said in a statement. .

The lawsuit complains that Apple charges as much as $1,599 for an iPhone and that the high margins it makes on each are more than double those earned by others in the industry. And when users perform a search on the Internet, Google gives Apple a significant cut of the advertising revenue generated by those searches.

The company's app store also charges developers up to 30% of the price of consumer apps.

Critics of Apple's alleged anticompetitive practices have long complained that its claim to prioritize user privacy is disingenuous when profits are at stake. Although its iMessage services are protected from prying eyes with a end-to-end encryption, this protection evaporates as soon as someone sends a text message to a non-Apple device.

But Will Strafach, a mobile security expert, said that while he believes Apple needs to reign in, he worries the Justice Department's focus on messaging is misplaced and weakens security and confidentiality.

I am very happy that access to SMS messages is restricted, said Strafach, creator of the Guardian Firewall application.

It notes that a number of apps, ostensibly for weather and news, on iPhones have secretly and consistently sent GPS data to third parties. Strafach said he was concerned that Apple's weakening security could open the door to stalking/spouse software, which is already more difficult to install on Apple devices than on Android.

However, prominent critic Cory Doctorow has complained that even though Apple has blocked entities like Facebook from spying on its users, it runs its own surveillance advertising empire that gathers the same types of personal data but for its own purposes. own use.

Apple has a history of backroom deals with surveillance giants like Google, and (CEO) Tim Cook gave Uber a slap on the wrist instead of an App Store ban when (the ride-hailing company) built a backdoor to spy on iPhone users who had the Ubers app already taken down, noted Sean O'Brien, founder of the Yales Privacy Lab.

Fears over an antitrust crackdown on Apple's business model have not only contributed to the company's falling stock price, there are also concerns that it will lag behind Microsoft and Google in willingness to develop products based on artificial intelligence technology.

Antitrust regulators made clear in their complaint that they view Apple's walled garden primarily as a weapon to stave off competition, creating market conditions that allow it to charge higher prices that have propelled its high profit margins while by stifling innovation.

Consumers shouldn't have to pay higher prices because companies break the law, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Without challenge, Apple would only strengthen its monopoly on smartphones, he added.

William Kovacic, a former chairman of the Federal Trade Commission who teaches at George Washington University, said he expects Apple's defense to rest on the fact that it is not a monopoly at all in the smartphone market. Justice Department lawyers built a high-quality argument about harm in the 88-page indictment with impressive excerpts from the firm's own documents, he said.

But don't expect a verdict until 2026, meaning the case could easily drag out on appeal.

The case intensifies the Biden administration's antitrust siege, which has already triggered lawsuits against Google and Amazon, accusing them of engaging in illegal tactics to thwart competition, as well as failed attempts to block further acquisitions by Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

Additionally, the FTC sued Facebook in 2020 over its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Kovacic predicts that antitrust action from the FTC or the Department of Justice against Microsoft over its relationship with OpenAI will be fast approaching, and the two agencies are arguing over who will handle this best.

They prefigured that this would be their agenda and they are fulfilling the agenda as they said, he added. These are all high stakes questions and you can expect intense and aggressive defense.

Apple's business interests are also involved in the Justice Department's case against Google, which went to trial last fall and is scheduled to begin final arguments May 1 in Washington, DC. In this case, regulators allege that Google hindered competition by paying for the rights to make its already dominant online search engine the automatic place to serve queries on the iPhone and a variety of web browsers, in an arrangement that generates between $15 billion and $20 billion a year.

As the Justice Department launches a direct attack on its business, Apple stands to lose even more.

