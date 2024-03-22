



There's nothing to stop you from retiring earlier, but you need to make sure you can afford it.

Latest figures from the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association show that you need an income of $41,300 a year to retire comfortably.

You need to be confident that your finances can grow that much without receiving a regular salary, and that they can go even higher if you have other expenses.

The challenge for people looking to retire before receiving their state pension is whether they have adequate savings to cover living expenses without unearned income, said Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Evelyn Partners.

Research shows that many people are not saving enough to fund the lifestyle they want and the length of their desired retirement.

Mr Haine said saving independently for retirement was key and funds could come from a variety of sources such as property, Isa savings, pensions, personal pensions and state pensions.

People wishing to retire before state pension age should ensure they have well-sourced retirement funds sufficient to bridge the gap between retirement and state pension receipt, she said.

The last thing a retiree wants is to give up working, use up all of their retirement savings, and then be forced to start working again.

Working after state pension age

You can continue to work after receiving your state pension, but once you reach state pension age you will no longer be able to earn NI credits.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said you could either work full-time or phase your way into retirement by working part-time.

It's also not a one-way street. After retirement, you can return to work whenever you feel necessary or wish. If you decide you don't need your state pension while working, you can choose to stop receiving it for a period of time in exchange for receiving a larger amount later. However, you can only do this once.

Another important thing to know is that if you already have the flexibility of a personal pension through withdrawals and want to continue to contribute, you can only put in a maximum of 10,000 per year, subject to the Cash Purchase Allowance. Currently 60,000.

Retirement vs. Keeping a Job

Retirement gives you more time to enjoy your hard-earned pension savings. It's worth planning how much you need in your pension and how you can best access it to avoid running out of it too quickly.

But there are advantages to working a little longer and not receiving the state pension.

If you continue to work after state pension age, have alternative sources of income and don't think you need the extra cash, you may want to consider delaying your pension payments for two years. This is called national pension deferral.

Delaying or postponing state pension payments can be tax efficient. This is especially true if you continue to work and your state pension income will put you in a higher tax bracket.

This also means that when you claim a payment, you will receive a larger payment if you live long enough to receive it.

You must defer for at least nine weeks to receive an increase, after which your state pension will increase by about 1% for each nine weeks you defer. This is just under 5.8% per year.

For example, someone set to receive 203.85 per week in their new full pension would receive an extra 11.82 per week when they claim their final payment if they defer for 52 weeks. If the national pension increases every year during the grace period, the amount received can be even larger.

If you want to continue working, it may make sense to delay your state pension to reduce your tax burden, especially for high earners.

There are dangers in procrastinating, Mr Haine warned.

Those who delay their pension will receive more money later, but it will still take time to top up the state pension they would have been able to add to their bank balance if they had claimed the money immediately, so people in poor health may want to consider it. She spoke cautiously.

Another consideration is that any additional payments you receive as a result of the deferral may be taxed or taxed more heavily. This is because your income may exceed your personal allowance limit or put you in a higher tax bracket.

Measuring how much state pension you should receive can be tricky. Popular figures detail the full amount, but there are a number of reasons why you may receive more or less than this.

There may be differences depending on other variables such as your National Insurance record, your retirement date (which will determine whether you receive a new state pension), whether you have terminated your contract and whether you receive a spousal pension. Pension payments, and whether you started receiving state pension payments as soon as you became eligible.

As a result of these complications, thousands of people are unknowingly underpaying their state pension every year. Government errors uncovered over the past few years have left more than $500 million in unpaid retirement income in 2022 alone.

Although the government is working to correct some of these errors, the process of identifying people in debt and getting them money has been very slow. Therefore, it is a good idea to take steps to find out how much you should be paid and what to do if it turns out that you are not getting paid as much as you should.

