



Remarks as delivered

Good morning. Earlier today, the Justice Department, joined by 15 states and the District of Columbia, sued Apple in the U.S. District of New Jersey count for violating Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act .

Over the past two decades, Apple has become one of the most valuable public companies in the world. Today, its net income exceeds the gross domestic product of more than 100 countries. This is largely due to the success of the iPhone, Apple's iconic smartphone.

For more than a decade, iPhone sales have accounted for the majority of Apple's annual revenue. Today, Apple's share of the U.S. performance smartphone market exceeds 70%, and its share of the overall U.S. smartphone market exceeds 65%. Apple charges up to almost $1,600 for an iPhone.

But as our complaint alleges, Apple has maintained its monopoly power in the smartphone market not only by outpacing the competition on substance, but by violating federal antitrust law.

Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies break the law.

We allege that Apple has employed a strategy that relies on exclusionary and anti-competitive behavior that harms both consumers and developers.

For consumers, this means less choice; higher prices and fees; lower quality smartphones, applications and accessories; and less innovation from Apple and its competitors.

For developers, that meant being forced to follow rules that insulate Apple from competition.

And as stated in our complaint, we assert that Apple has consolidated its monopoly power not by making its own products better, but by making other products worse.

Apple conducts its exclusionary and anticompetitive conduct in two main ways:

First, Apple imposes contractual restrictions and fees that limit the features developers can offer iPhone users.

Second, Apple selectively restricts access to connection points between third-party apps and the iPhone operating system, thereby degrading the functionality of non-Apple apps and accessories.

As a result, for most of the last 15 years, Apple has collected a tax in the form of a 30% commission on the price of any app downloaded from the App Store as well as in-app purchases. Apple is able to impose these fees on businesses of all sizes.

Apple also suppressed the emergence of programs such as cloud streaming applications, including gaming applications as well as super applications which could reduce users' dependence on Apple's own operating system and expensive equipment.

And, as any iPhone user who has ever seen a green text message or received a grainy little video can attest, Apple's anticompetitive behavior also involves making it more difficult for iPhone users to send messages with users of non-Apple products.

It does this by diminishing the functionality of its own messaging app and those of third-party messaging apps.

In doing so, Apple knowingly and deliberately degrades the quality, privacy and security of its users.

For example, if an iPhone user sends a message to a non-iPhone user in Apple Messages, the text not only appears as a green bubble, but has limited functionality:

The conversation is not encrypted; Videos are pixelated and grainy; and users cannot edit messages or see typing indicators.

As a result, iPhone users perceive competing smartphones to be of lower quality because the messaging experience with friends and family who don't own iPhones is worse, even though Apple is responsible for breaking the cross-platform messaging.

And this is intentional.

For example, in 2013, a senior Apple executive explained that cross-platform messaging support in Apple Messages would simply serve to remove [an] obstacle to iPhone families giving Android phones to their children.

In 2022, Apple's CEO was asked if Apple would fix iPhone messaging to Android. The person who asked the question added: Not to make it personal, but I can't send certain videos to my mom.

The Apple CEO replied: Buy your mother an iPhone.

In addition to selectively controlling the distribution and creation of applications, we allege that Apple violates the law by conditionally restricting developers' access to the interface necessary to make an application functional on the Apple operating system.

For a product like a smartwatch or digital wallet to be useful to an iPhone user, it must be able to communicate with the iPhone's operating system. But Apple creates barriers that make it extremely difficult and expensive for both users and developers to venture outside of the Apple ecosystem.

When it comes to smartwatches, Apple not only incentivizes users to purchase an Apple Watch that is only compatible with an iPhone, but also uses its technical and contractual controls to make it more difficult for someone with an iPhone to use a non-iPhone smartwatch. Apple.

And when it comes to digital wallets, Apple's exclusionary behavior goes even further. Digital wallets allow users to store and use passes and credentials in a single app, including credit cards, personal IDs, movie tickets and car keys. Apple Wallet is Apple's exclusive digital wallet on the iPhone.

Apple actively encourages banks, merchants and other parties to participate in Apple Wallet. But it is simultaneously exercising its monopoly power to prevent these same partners from developing alternative payment products and services for iPhone users.

For example, Apple has blocked third-party developers from creating competing digital wallets on the iPhone that use so-called tap-to-pay functionality. This is the function that makes a digital wallet a wallet.

Instead, Apple requires those who want to use the wallet feature to share personal information with Apple, even if they prefer to share that information only with their bank, medical provider, or other trusted third party.

When an iPhone user places a credit or debit card in Apple Wallet, Apple inserts itself into a process that might otherwise occur directly between the user and the card issuer. This introduces an additional potential point of failure for Apple users' privacy and security.

And that's just one of the ways Apple wants to make the iPhone less secure and less private in order to maintain its monopoly power.

The Supreme Court defines monopoly power as the power to control prices or exclude competition.

As stated in our complaint, Apple has this power in the smartphone market.

However, having monopoly power does not in itself constitute a violation of antitrust laws.

But this is the case when a company gains or maintains monopoly power, not because it has a superior product or superior business acumen, but by engaging in exclusionary behavior.

As stated in our complaint, Apple has maintained its power not because of its superiority, but because of its illegal exclusionary behavior.

Monopolies like Apple's threaten the free and fair markets our economy relies on. They stifle innovation; they harm producers and workers; and they increase costs for consumers.

If nothing is contested, Apple will only strengthen its monopoly on smartphones.

But there is a law for that.

The Justice Department will vigorously enforce antitrust law.

Enforcement protects consumers from higher prices and fewer choices.

This is the legal obligation of the Department of Justice. This is what the American people expect. This is what they deserve.

I am grateful to the attorneys and staff of the Department's Antitrust Division for their tireless work on this case on behalf of the American people. I will now turn the floor over to the Deputy Attorney General.

