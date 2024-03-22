A British company has been selected to build Australia's AUKUS submarine.





British company BAE Systems will work with ASC Pty Ltd to build Australia's nuclear-powered submarines at a critical moment for the AUKUS programme.

Speaking in Australia, Defense Minister Grant Shapps, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy welcomed the partnership.

The contract to build the submarine was awarded after months of negotiations and is a monumental success for British industry. BAE Systems has been at the heart of the British submarine enterprise for generations and will bring its experience and excellence to deliver these important submarines to Australia.

First announced in September 2021, AUKUS is a trilateral security and defense partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States that will see the two countries collaborate on a range of capabilities, including a conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine capability for Australia.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

In an increasingly dangerous world, today's announcement symbolizes the tremendous confidence Australia's close partners have in the world's leading defense industries, including companies such as BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce.

This collaboration will grow British industry and create thousands of jobs across the country, providing security and prosperity for both countries.

Opportunities through the AUKUS supply chain for UK industry could be worth billions of dollars over the life of the Australian submarine program. This includes Rolls-Royce, which will deliver nuclear propulsion plants for the Australian program.

As announced in March 2023, Australia agreed to make significant investments in the UK's submarine industrial base, including Rolls-Royce, Sheffield Forgemasters and their supply chains, to support the delivery of Australia's SSN-AUKUS program. This investment, along with funding from the UK Ministry of Defense, will double the size of the Rolls-Royce Derby site and create an additional 1,170 high-skilled jobs.

Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE Systems, said:

We are very proud of our role in delivering the critically important trilateral submarine program. Being selected as an Australian partner alongside ASC recognizes our role as the UK's long-term submarine design and construction partner and a key player in the Australian maritime enterprise and the wider defense environment. Building on decades of experience in the UK and Australia, we look forward to working with ASC to develop a sustained sovereign nuclear submarine construction capability for Australia.

We are already making good progress in the design and development of the next generation of submarines in the UK, with over 1,000 staff working on the SSN-AUKUS program and major infrastructure investments underway.

This latest phase will ensure an integrated link between British design and the development of Australian construction strategies, working together to deliver next-generation military capabilities as well as significant social and economic value to all three countries.

Steve Carlier, President of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said:

Last year we were proud to welcome the Hon Richard Marles MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Australia, and Grant Shapps, UK Minister for Defense, to our Raynesway site and introduce them to the world-class manufacturing and engineering capabilities we have developed over the past 60 years. . .

This commitment to funding existing expansion work demonstrates the confidence Australia has in our nuclear expertise and ability to deliver. We look forward to working with the Australian Submarine Agency to help build Australia's own nuclear submarine fleet.

These jobs are part of the 7,000 additional UK jobs the UK and Australia's AUKUS submarine program will create over its lifetime. At its peak, more than 21,000 people will be employed across the SSN-AUKUS program in the UK, concentrated in Barrow-in-Furness and Derby.

The first British submarines built to this design are scheduled to be delivered in the late 2030s to replace the current Astute class ships, with the first Australian submarines to follow in the early 2040s.

Australia's selection of a construction company comes a year after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Albanese and US President Biden met in San Diego and announced that the first generation of AUKUS submarines would be based on Britain's world-leading design. The AUKUS partnership demonstrates the commitment of Australia, the UK and the US to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The partnership has extensive engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and all countries are working to develop approaches that protect classified information and strengthen the global non-proliferation regime.

background

The tripartite statement from the Australian, UK and US Defense Ministers on the AUKUS partnership can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-firm-appointed-to-build-australian-aukus-submarines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos