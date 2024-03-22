Blinken describes new US push for Gaza ceasefire





The United States has submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire related to the release of hostages in Gaza, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Wednesday in Saudi Arabia , during his last trip to Saudi Arabia. region to negotiate a diplomatic resolution to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Biden administration officials have become more forceful in recent weeks in their push for a ceasefire, as conditions for Gaza civilians deteriorate and pressure mounts for more international action. strong.

In an interview with Al Hadath, a Saudi news channel, Blinken said he hoped other countries would support the US-proposed resolution. I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal, he said.

The United States angered many U.N. member countries by vetoing three previous Security Council resolutions aimed at ending the fighting, saying in the last vote in February that calling for a ceasefire -immediate fire would interfere with diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement guaranteeing the release of the soldiers. hostages.

However, last month, the Biden administration began circulating its own draft proposal that for the first time mentioned a ceasefire, albeit with several conditions, signaling that the United States was more willing to criticize the way Israel is waging its war in Gaza. And in a speech in early March, Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire.

Mr. Blinken said in an interview on Wednesday that negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, were moving closer to an agreement. Negotiators have been in Qatar since Monday for the latest round of negotiations, after several previous attempts ended in a resolution.

Hamas presented a new proposal last week that excluded an earlier demand that Israel immediately agree to a permanent ceasefire in exchange for the start of an exchange of Palestinian hostages and prisoners, according to sources close to the negotiations . Israeli officials said ahead of this week's negotiations that the general proposal under discussion included a 42-day pause in fighting, in exchange for the release of 40 of the more than 100 hostages taken from Israel and held captive in Gaza.

I think the gaps are narrowing and an agreement is entirely possible, Blinken said.

