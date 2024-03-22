British reform 'candidates removed' as BBC presenter says we need to 'move to a blacks-only country'





UK Reform candidate Ginny H Ball has been dismissed over “racist” comments on social media. (Getty)

A British Reform candidate has reportedly been dropped from his party after telling a BBC radio presenter to move to a black-only country.

Ginny H Ball has been dropped from the Rutland and Stamford candidacy in the next general election after some problematic comments resurfaced on her X (formerly Twitter) profile on Tuesday.

Among them was the opinion that British-born BBC radio presenter Nihal Arthanayake should leave the UK. In a post responding to a November 2023 Telegraph article in which Arthanayake questioned the lack of diversity in the workplace, Ball wrote: Move to a black-only country #simples.

In another post, she suggested that British journalist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu should be deported. In a separate message discussing the return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece, she said Britain should send all migrants back to their country.

When Paulette Hamilton was elected as Birmingham's first black councillor, she wrote Staggered. It is still called The black country. Or maybe not? In another tweet, she wrote that the black guy who shot people downtown should be kicked out if possible.

According to the Guardian and anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate, the message disqualified her as a Reform UK candidate.

Hope Not Hate CEO Nick Lowles described Balls' post as highly racist and extreme.

He told Yahoo News: While it is true that her British Reform Party immediately dropped her from her candidacy, it is important to remember that someone with such racist views as hers was attracted to her party in the first place

On Wednesday, Ball's account for

Reform told the Guardian it removed her on Tuesday after several posts attracted attention. Yahoo News has contacted Reform UK and the BBC for comment and has attempted to contact Ms Ball through her social media channels.

‘Extreme right’ apology

Reform UK has emerged as a political force to rival the Liberal Democrats in recent months, with some polls showing it surpassing Ed Davey's party in popularity across the UK.

The Reform Party, the successor to the Brexit Party, promotes itself as taking a 'common sense' approach to issues such as healthcare, the cost-of-living crisis and immigration.

Most recently, former Tory deputy leader Lee Anderson was reported to have defected to the reform side after accusing London Mayor Sadiq Khan of being controlled by “Islamists”.

And on Monday the BBC apologized to the party after labeling it as far-right.

It said: In an article about the Lib Dem spring conference we incorrectly described the party Reform UK as far right when referring to opinion polls.

This sentence did not meet our usual editorial standards and was removed from a subsequent article. The original text was based on the communication company's text, but we take full responsibility for the error and apologize.

British reform leader Richard Tice described the portrayal of the far-right as defamation and told GB News his lawyers had contacted the BBC.

Richard Tice (left) and Lee Anderson, who defected from North Korea earlier this month. (dad)

What are the British Reforms?

Reform UK was founded as the 'Brexit Party' by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage in 2018, with many of Ukip's former members becoming members. The party, which advocates hard-line euroscepticism and a no-deal Brexit, was re-registered as Reform UK in January 2021.

That same year, Farage resigned and was replaced by party chairman Tice. The name of Reform was changed to Reform UK: The Brexit Party in November 2023.

We are taking a hard stance on immigration as follows: “Let's have a proper immigration policy that works for our country and protects our borders. That means net zero immigration, so we can train and support our own people. That means zero illegal immigration. Together, let's make good things happen.”

How much of a threat is Reform UK to the Conservative Party?

Given that immigration is one of the biggest challenges facing Rishi Sunak within his party, Reform UK is a key move for the Prime Minister and the Tories in terms of winning over voters who would otherwise have voted Tory. can be a realistic threat.

YouGov's latest voting intention poll shows that Labor is not far behind the Conservatives, with 47 points, the Conservatives 20 points and Reform 13 points. Considering that in the same data from mid-March last year, Reform scored 6 points and the Conservative Party scored 27 points, it is right to be concerned about where the Conservative Party's support will go.

