US to present Gaza ceasefire resolution to UN Security Council





Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, traveling to the Middle East on Thursday, insisted that fighting in the Gaza Strip should stop as the United States prepared to present a resolution to the United Nations on Friday calling for a cease. -immediate and lasting fire. .

The U.S.-drafted Security Council resolution contains the strongest language Washington has backed so far and is an apparent shift for Israel's closest ally. In February, the United States vetoed a Council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

The new resolution also condemns the attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7 that sparked the war and the hostage-taking that day, and expresses support for negotiations aimed at freeing those still detained in Gaza.

When the United States vetoed the previous resolution, U.S. officials said they did so because they feared it could disrupt hostage negotiations. But Biden administration officials have become more outspoken in recent weeks in their push for a ceasefire, as experts have warned of looming famine in Gaza and pressure has increased. increased for stronger international action.

The resolution circulated by American diplomats and obtained Thursday by the New York Times indicates that the Council determines the imperative of an immediate and lasting ceasefire to protect civilians of all parties, allow the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance and alleviate humanitarian difficulties. suffering and, to this end, unequivocally supports the ongoing international diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire linked to the release of all remaining hostages.

The resolution also notes the deep concern over the threat of famine and epidemics caused by the conflict.

The call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire was significantly stronger than a draft Security Council resolution circulated by the United States in February, which called for a temporary ceasefire as soon as possible.

The Biden administration also used the resolution to reiterate its opposition to Israel's planned invasion of the southern Gaza town of Rafah, which is teeming with war refugees. He is concerned that a ground offensive on Rafah could cause further harm to civilians and lead to their displacement, including potentially to neighboring countries.

In Egypt on Thursday, Blinken met with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and several Arab foreign ministers, including those from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority , to discuss how Gaza could be governed after the war. and kept safe.

The group also planned to discuss providing more aid to civilians in Gaza, trapped in a humanitarian crisis.

Mr. Blinken had arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where, in an interview with the Saudi news channel Al Hadath, he said he hoped other countries would support the Security Council resolution proposed by the UNITED STATES. I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal, he said.

He also said ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, were close to reaching an agreement. Negotiators have been in Qatar since Monday for the latest round of negotiations, after several previous attempts ended in a resolution.

On Thursday, Mr. Blinken said obstacles to a deal remained.

There are still real challenges, he said, speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart at a news conference in Cairo. We have closed the gaps, but there are still some.

Last week, Hamas presented a new proposal that excluded an earlier demand that Israel immediately agree to a permanent ceasefire in exchange for beginning a hostage exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons, according to people close to the negotiations. Israeli officials said ahead of this week's negotiations that the general proposal under discussion included a 42-day pause in fighting, in exchange for the release of 40 of the more than 100 hostages believed to be in Gaza.

Blinken also held an evening meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which he highlighted the Biden administration's possible goal of creating a future Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel, said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. , said Thursday in a statement.

He said Blinken and the crown prince continued their discussions on achieving lasting regional peace and security, including through greater integration among countries in the region and enhanced bilateral cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The reference was to discussions between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia over a possible deal in which the kingdom would establish normal diplomatic relations with Israel for the first time. In return, the Saudis asked the United States for security guarantees, arms sales and support for a civilian nuclear program.

Such a deal would most likely require Israeli support to achieve a Palestinian state.

Mr. Blinken plans to visit Israel, where he will discuss the possible Saudi normalization deal, as well as ways to protect and provide more aid to civilians there.

Thursday's diplomatic efforts came as the Israeli military raid on Gaza's largest medical center stretched into a fourth day. The army said Thursday it had killed dozens of people it described as terrorists over the previous 24 hours in and around Al-Shifa hospital in central Gaza.

Israel staged a series of raids on the hospital. Since the latest attack began on Monday, the Israeli military said it had killed more than 140 people it described as terrorists, far more than in previous raids. On Thursday, the army said it had also arrested 600 people at the hospital.

Israel said Hamas used the hospital as a command center and hid weapons and fighters in underground tunnels there.

The report was written by Victoria Kim, Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Hiba Yazbek and Lauren Leatherby.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/21/world/middleeast/gaza-blinken-ceasefire.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos